India
Pictures | Fri Jan 3, 2014 | 2:10am IST

Most searched celebrities of 2013

<p>1: Miley Cyrus was the most searched celebrity on Google in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

<p>2: Drake was the second most searched for. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

<p>3: Kim Kardashian was third. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

<p>4: Justin Bieber was fourth. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

<p>5: Beyonce was fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

<p>6: Rihanna was sixth. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

<p>7: Taylor Swift was seventh. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

<p>8: Selena Gomez was eighth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

<p>9: Katy Perry was ninth. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

<p>10: Kanye West was tenth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Friday, January 03, 2014

Pictures