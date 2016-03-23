Most Twitter followers
1: Katy Perry is the most followed celebrity on Twitter, according to TwitterCounter.com. The singer boasts 84.9 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Justin Bieber is second with 77.5 million followers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
3: Taylor Swift has 73.3 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: President Obama has 71.5 million followers. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
5: Rihanna has 57.6 million followers. REUTERS/Stringer
6: Lady Gaga has 57.4 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7: Ellen DeGeneres has 56 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Justin Timberlake has 52.9 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Britney Spears has 44.5 million followers. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
10: Kim Kardashian has 42 million followers. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
11: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has 41 million followers. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
12: Selena Gomez has 40.7 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13: Ariana Grande has 37.5 million followers. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
14: Shakira has 37.4 million followers. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
15: Jimmy Fallon has 37.3 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Blake
16: Jennifer Lopez has 35 million followers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
17: Demi Lovato has 35 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
18: Oprah Winfrey has 31.8 million followers. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
19: Drake has 30 million followers. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
20: Lebron James has 29 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Segar
21: Bill Gates has 27.8 million followers. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
22: Pink has 27.8 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
23: Miley Cyrus has 27.8 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
24: Harry Styles of One Direction has 27.6 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
25: Kevin Hart has 27 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
26: Lil Wayne has 26.2 followers. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
27: Adele has 25.7 million followers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
28: Bruno Mars has 24.9 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
29: Niall Horan of One Direction has 24.7 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
30: Wiz Khalifa has 24.5 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
31: Real Madrid's Kaka has 24.4 million followers. REUTERS/Juan Medina
32: Neil Patrick Harris has 23.2 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
33: Alicia Keys has 23.1 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
34: Liam Payne of One Direction has 22.4 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
