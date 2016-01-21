Most Twitter followers
1: Katy Perry is the most followed celebrity on Twitter, according to TwitterCounter.com. The singer boasts 81.2 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Justin Bieber is second with 73.77 million followers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
3: Taylor Swift has 69.68 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: President Obama has 68.73 million followers. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
5: Rihanna has 32.55 million followers. REUTERS/Stringer
6: Lady Gaga has 54.62 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7: Ellen DeGeneres has 52.86 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Justin Timberlake has 51.36 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Britney Spears has 43.85 million followers. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
10: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has 40 million followers. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
11: Kim Kardashian has 39.3 million followers. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
12: Selena Gomez has 37.8 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13: Shakira has 36.40 million followers. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
14: Ariana Grande has 35.67 million followers. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
15: Jennifer Lopez has 35.54 million followers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
16: Jimmy Fallon has 34.37 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Blake
17: Demi Lovato has 33.39 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
18: Oprah Winfrey has 30.78 million followers. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
19: Drake has 28.22 million followers. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
20: Pink has 27.46 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
21: Lebron James has 27.07 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Segar
22: Harry Styles of One Direction has 26.82 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
23: Bill Gates has 26.71 million followers. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
24: Miley Cyrus has 25.83 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
25: Lil Wayne has 25.53 followers. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
26: Kevin Hart has 24.93 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
27: Adele has 24.77 million followers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
28: Bruno Mars has 24.32 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
29: Niall Horan of One Direction has 24.16 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
30: Real Madrid's Kaka has 24.07 million followers. REUTERS/Juan Medina
31: Wiz Khalifa has 23.22 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
32: Alicia Keys has 22.85 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
33: Liam Payne of One Direction has 21.83 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
34: Pitbull has 21.67 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
35: Neil Patrick Harris has 21.58 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
