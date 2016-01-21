Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jan 21, 2016 | 10:17am IST

Most Twitter followers

1: Katy Perry is the most followed celebrity on Twitter, according to TwitterCounter.com. The singer boasts 81.2 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2012
2: Justin Bieber is second with 73.77 million followers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
3: Taylor Swift has 69.68 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
4: President Obama has 68.73 million followers. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2013
5: Rihanna has 32.55 million followers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
6: Lady Gaga has 54.62 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
7: Ellen DeGeneres has 52.86 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2011
8: Justin Timberlake has 51.36 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2011
9: Britney Spears has 43.85 million followers. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2011
10: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has 40 million followers. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2012
11: Kim Kardashian has 39.3 million followers. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2011
12: Selena Gomez has 37.8 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
13: Shakira has 36.40 million followers. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2011
14: Ariana Grande has 35.67 million followers. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
15: Jennifer Lopez has 35.54 million followers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2012
16: Jimmy Fallon has 34.37 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2013
17: Demi Lovato has 33.39 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2012
18: Oprah Winfrey has 30.78 million followers. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2007
19: Drake has 28.22 million followers. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2013
20: Pink has 27.46 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2012
21: Lebron James has 27.07 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2012
22: Harry Styles of One Direction has 26.82 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
23: Bill Gates has 26.71 million followers. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2012
24: Miley Cyrus has 25.83 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
25: Lil Wayne has 25.53 followers. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2012
26: Kevin Hart has 24.93 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
27: Adele has 24.77 million followers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2012
28: Bruno Mars has 24.32 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2012
29: Niall Horan of One Direction has 24.16 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
30: Real Madrid's Kaka has 24.07 million followers. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2012
31: Wiz Khalifa has 23.22 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2012
32: Alicia Keys has 22.85 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2012
33: Liam Payne of One Direction has 21.83 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
34: Pitbull has 21.67 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2012
35: Neil Patrick Harris has 21.58 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
