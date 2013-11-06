Edition:
Most Twitter followers

<p>1: Katy Perry is the most followed celebrity on Twitter, according to TwitterCounter.com. The singer boasts 46.68 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>2: Justin Bieber is second with 45.59 million followers. REUTERS/Tami Chappell</p>

<p>3: Lady Gaga is third with 40.42 million followers. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>4: President Obama has 39.40 million followers. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>5: Taylor Swift has 36.35 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>6: Britney Spears has 33.84 million followers. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>7: Rihanna has 32.55 million followers. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>8: Justin Timberlake has 28.10 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>9: Jennifer Lopez has 25.24 million followers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>10: Ellen DeGeneres has 23.40 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>11: Shakira has 22.69 million followers. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>12: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has 22.41 million followers. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez</p>

<p>13: Oprah Winfrey has 21.97 million followers. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>14: Pink has 20.78 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>15: Demi Lovato has 19.73 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>16: Kim Kardashian has 18.72 million followers. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>17: Adele has 18.46 million followers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>18: Alicia Keys has 17.58 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>19: Harry Styles of One Direction has 17.46 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>20: Real Madrid's Kaka has 17.25 million followers. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>21: Bruno Mars has 17.18 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>22: Nicki Minaj has 17.15 million followers. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>23: Selena Gomez has 17.00 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>24: Eminem has 16.05 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>25: Niall Horan of One Direction has 15.39 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>26: Miley Cyrus has 15.26 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>27: Ashton Kutcher has 15.19 million followers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>28: Pitbull has 14.84 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>29: Mariah Carey has 14.39 million followers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>30: Lil Wayne has 14.12 followers. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>31: Liam Payne of One Direction has 14.01 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>32: Avril Lavigne has 13.83 million followers. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>33: Louis Tomlinson of One Direction has 13.78 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>34: Bill Gates has 13.77 million followers. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>35: David Guetta has 13.23 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>36: Chris Brown has 13.18 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>37: Drake has 13.15 million followers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>38: Beyonce has 12.89 million followers. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>39: Paris Hilton has 12.27 million followers. REUTERS/Bartlomiej Barczyk/Agencja Gazeta</p>

<p>40: Ryan Seacrest has 12.09 million followers. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>41: Wiz Khalifa has 11.77 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>42: Jim Carrey has 11.66 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>43: Snoop Dogg has 11.01 million followers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

<p>44: Zayn Malik has 10.97 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>45: Ariana Grande has 10.93 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>46: Ashley Tisdale has 10.92 million followers. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>47: Tyra Banks has 10.92 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>48: Emma Watson has 10.84 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>49: Will.i.am has 10.67 million followers. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>50: Jimmy Fallon has 10.61 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

