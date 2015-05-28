Edition:
India
Most valuable brands

1: Apple is again the most valuable brand in the world, winning back the top spot from Google, according to the latest Brandz ranking from Millward Brown. The ranking values the Apple brand at $247 billion, up a whopping 67% since last year. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
2: Google's brand is valued at $173 billion, up 9% since last year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 12, 2010
3: Microsoft is valued at $116 billion, up 28%. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
4: IBM's brand is valued at $94 billion, down 13% since last year. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2010
5: Visa is valued at $92 billion, up 16%. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2009
6: AT&T is valued at $89 billion, up 15%. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2010
7: Verizon is valued at $86 billion, up 36%. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2009
8: Coca-Cola is valued at $84 billion, up 4%. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2009
9: McDonald's is valued at $81 billion, down 4%. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2009
10: Marlboro is valued at $80 billion, up 19%. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2009
11: Tencent is valued at $77 billion, up 43%. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
12: Facebook is valued at $71 billion, up 99%. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Reuters / Thursday, July 24, 2008
13: Alibaba is valued at $66 billion. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
14: Amazon is valued at $62 billion, down 3%. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2014
15: China Mobile is valued at $60 billion, up 20%. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2010
16: Wells Fargo is valued at $59 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2008
17: General Electric is valued at $59 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2009
18: UPS is valued at $52 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2009
19: Disney is valued at $43 billion, up 24%. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2012
20: MasterCard is valued at $40 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2012
21: Baidu is valued at $40 billion, up 35%. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2014
22: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is valued at $39 billion, down 8%. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2009
23: Vodafone is valued at $38 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2006
24: SAP is valued at $38 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2010
25: American Express is valued at $38 billion, up 11%. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2009
26: Wal-Mart is valued at $35 billion, unchanged since last year. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2010
19: Deutsche Telekom is valued at $34 billion, up 18%. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2009
28: Nike is valued at $30 billion, up 21%. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
29: Starbucks is valued at $29 billion, up 14%. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2013
30: Toyota is valued at $30 billion, down 2%. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
31: Home Depot is valued at $28 billion, up 25%. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
32: Louis Vuitton is valued at $27 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2012
33: Budweiser is valued at $27 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, June 17, 2008
34: BMW is valued at $26 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
35: HSBC is valued at 24 billion, down 11%. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
36: Royal Bank of Canada is valued at $24 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
37: Pampers is valued at $24 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
38: L'Oreal is valued at $23 billion, unchanged since last year. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
39: Hewlett-Packard is valued at $23 billion, up 18%. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2013
40: Subway is valued at $23 billion, up 7%. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2014
41: China Construction Bank is valued at $22 billion, down 12%. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
42: Zara is valued at $22 billion, down 5%. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2013
43: Mercedes Benz is valued at $22 billion, up 1%. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, June 02, 2014
44: Oracle is valued at $22 billion, up 4%. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
45: Samsung is valued at $22 billion, down 17%. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014
46: Movistar is valued at $21 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2007
47: TD Canada Trust is valued at $21 billion, up 3%. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2013
48: Commonwealth Bank is valued at $21 billion, down 2%. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2013
49: Exxon Mobil is valued at $20 billion, up 3%. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2012
50: Agricultural Bank of China is valued at $20 billion, up 11%. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2013
