Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 7, 2013 | 7:20am IST

Mostar: A city divided

<p>The restored old stone bridge over Neretva river is seen in Mostar February 1, 2013. Paralyzed by politicking, the Bosnian town of Mostar has entered 2013 without a budget to run soup-kitchens or kindergartens, to pay fire-fighters or heat schools. The cash is running out, and tensions are rising. It's a situation that observers say cannot go on, but somehow does, and in many ways is a microcosm of Bosnia in its dysfunction and stunted development. With neighboring Croatia set to join the European Union on July 1, Mostar stands as a grim example of how far the country has fallen behind. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The restored old stone bridge over Neretva river is seen in Mostar February 1, 2013. Paralyzed by politicking, the Bosnian town of Mostar has entered 2013 without a budget to run soup-kitchens or kindergartens, to pay fire-fighters or heat schools....more

Thursday, February 07, 2013

The restored old stone bridge over Neretva river is seen in Mostar February 1, 2013. Paralyzed by politicking, the Bosnian town of Mostar has entered 2013 without a budget to run soup-kitchens or kindergartens, to pay fire-fighters or heat schools. The cash is running out, and tensions are rising. It's a situation that observers say cannot go on, but somehow does, and in many ways is a microcosm of Bosnia in its dysfunction and stunted development. With neighboring Croatia set to join the European Union on July 1, Mostar stands as a grim example of how far the country has fallen behind. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 20
<p>Girl walks next to destroyed building in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Girl walks next to destroyed building in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Girl walks next to destroyed building in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
2 / 20
<p>An abandoned hotel construction site is seen through grills in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

An abandoned hotel construction site is seen through grills in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

An abandoned hotel construction site is seen through grills in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
3 / 20
<p>People get food at a soup-kitchen in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

People get food at a soup-kitchen in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

People get food at a soup-kitchen in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 20
<p>A woman waits for food in front of a soup-kitchen in Mostar January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A woman waits for food in front of a soup-kitchen in Mostar January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A woman waits for food in front of a soup-kitchen in Mostar January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
5 / 20
<p>A firefighter walks in front of the fire station in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A firefighter walks in front of the fire station in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A firefighter walks in front of the fire station in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
6 / 20
<p>People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
7 / 20
<p>A Bosnian Muslim woman walks past a destroyed monument in southern city Mostar, 105 km (65 miles) from the capital of Sarajevo, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian Muslim woman walks past a destroyed monument in southern city Mostar, 105 km (65 miles) from the capital of Sarajevo, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A Bosnian Muslim woman walks past a destroyed monument in southern city Mostar, 105 km (65 miles) from the capital of Sarajevo, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
8 / 20
<p>General view of city Mostar, 200 kilometeres (124 miles) south of the capital of Sarajevo, April 02, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

General view of city Mostar, 200 kilometeres (124 miles) south of the capital of Sarajevo, April 02, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

General view of city Mostar, 200 kilometeres (124 miles) south of the capital of Sarajevo, April 02, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
9 / 20
<p>People stand on a restored old stone bridge over Neretva river in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

People stand on a restored old stone bridge over Neretva river in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

People stand on a restored old stone bridge over Neretva river in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
10 / 20
<p>People cross a suspension bridge that is temporarily replacing an old stone bridge that was destroyed by tank shells, over the Neretva river in southern Bosnian March 6, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

People cross a suspension bridge that is temporarily replacing an old stone bridge that was destroyed by tank shells, over the Neretva river in southern Bosnian March 6, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

People cross a suspension bridge that is temporarily replacing an old stone bridge that was destroyed by tank shells, over the Neretva river in southern Bosnian March 6, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
11 / 20
<p>A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
12 / 20
<p>U.N. peacekeepers stand along a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar during the war in Bosnia April 7, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

U.N. peacekeepers stand along a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar during the war in Bosnia April 7, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

U.N. peacekeepers stand along a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar during the war in Bosnia April 7, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
13 / 20
<p>A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
14 / 20
<p>A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar, during the war in Bosnia, February 25, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar, during the war in Bosnia, February 25, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar, during the war in Bosnia, February 25, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
15 / 20
<p>A man walks his dog over a rebuilt bridge in the old town of southern Bosnian city of Mostar, 140 km (87 miles) south of capital Sarajevo June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

A man walks his dog over a rebuilt bridge in the old town of southern Bosnian city of Mostar, 140 km (87 miles) south of capital Sarajevo June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A man walks his dog over a rebuilt bridge in the old town of southern Bosnian city of Mostar, 140 km (87 miles) south of capital Sarajevo June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
16 / 20
<p>Bosnian policemen face rioting Bosnian Muslim soccer fans in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Bosnian policemen face rioting Bosnian Muslim soccer fans in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Bosnian policemen face rioting Bosnian Muslim soccer fans in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
17 / 20
<p>Bosnian Muslim soccer fans wave Turkish flags as they celebrate in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Bosnian Muslim soccer fans wave Turkish flags as they celebrate in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Bosnian Muslim soccer fans wave Turkish flags as they celebrate in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 20
<p>An injured supporter of FK Partizan Belgrade leaves the stadium after clashing with police during his team's UEFA Cup first qualifying round soccer match against HSK Zrinjski in Mostar July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An injured supporter of FK Partizan Belgrade leaves the stadium after clashing with police during his team's UEFA Cup first qualifying round soccer match against HSK Zrinjski in Mostar July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, February 07, 2013

An injured supporter of FK Partizan Belgrade leaves the stadium after clashing with police during his team's UEFA Cup first qualifying round soccer match against HSK Zrinjski in Mostar July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
19 / 20
<p>A pre-election poster of an independent candidate decorates a war-damaged building as the girl walks past in the disputed southern Bosnian town of Mostar September 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A pre-election poster of an independent candidate decorates a war-damaged building as the girl walks past in the disputed southern Bosnian town of Mostar September 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A pre-election poster of an independent candidate decorates a war-damaged building as the girl walks past in the disputed southern Bosnian town of Mostar September 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Starbucks in Delhi

Starbucks in Delhi

Next Slideshows

Starbucks in Delhi

Starbucks in Delhi

Starbucks launches its first store in the Indian capital.

06 Feb 2013
Indian ghostbusters

Indian ghostbusters

Inside an exorcism ceremony in India.

05 Feb 2013
Images from Hubble

Images from Hubble

Striking images from the Hubble Telescope.

06 Feb 2013
The bones of Richard III

The bones of Richard III

The body of the last English king to die in battle is found.

05 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast