Pictures | Thu Jan 26, 2017 | 7:06am IST

Mosul residents living in limbo

Displaced people who fled from the clashes in Mosul jump across a ditch at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A woman who fled from clashes in Mosul waits in a car as she goes back to her house after the liberation of their area at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Displaced people from Mosul carry their belongings as they leave their camp after their homes were liberated from Islamic State militants at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Displaced women who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul make bread at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Men who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul have their haircuts done at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Displaced Iraqi boys, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, warm themselves by a fire in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold with their families sit at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, wait to in a queue to get fuel used for cooking and lighting during rainy day at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Malac, a 7-year-old, holds her cat as she walks back with her family to their home from Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits outside a tent during rainy day at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold wait to receive humanitarian aid supplies at Al Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
A displaced Iraqi women, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, makes bread at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Displaced people who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul wait to change damaged heaters at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul walk in Khazer camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A displaced girl who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul carries a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gather at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
