Pictures | Thu Nov 3, 2016 | 7:05pm IST

Mosul's Christians return home

A priest puts cross on the street of Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
An Iraqi Christian soldier attends the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi priests hold the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi Christian police attends the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A cross is seen on the damaged altar of the Grand Immaculate Church after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Christians inspect their homes after it was destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
An Iraqi Christian soldier guards the church of Saint Barbara after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi Christian police takes pictures during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi Christian soldiers inspect a home in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Iraqi priests hold the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Christian people inspect their homes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
An Iraqi Christian soldier lights a candle during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi Christian prepares for the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
