Mosul's Christians return home
A priest puts cross on the street of Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi Christian soldier attends the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi priests hold the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi Christian police attends the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A cross is seen on the damaged altar of the Grand Immaculate Church after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Christians inspect their homes after it was destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi Christian soldier guards the church of Saint Barbara after it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi Christian police takes pictures during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi Christian soldiers inspect a home in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi priests hold the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Christian people inspect their homes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi Christian soldier lights a candle during the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi Christian prepares for the first Sunday mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
