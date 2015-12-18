Mother Teresa to be made saint
Mother Teresa is welcomed by aged women lepers on arriving at St. Lazarus Leprosy Village's church in Shinhung, Korea on January 27, 1985. REUTERS/Tony Chung
Mother Teresa blesses reporters and photographers gathered in the courtyard of the headquarters of her Missionaries of Charity in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta as Sister Nirmala (L) looks March 14, 1997. REUTERS/STRINGER
Mother Teresa of Calcutta blesses one week-old Dejen Abreha as nurse-practicioner Trish Fleck looks on in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Saint Margaret's Center for Women and Infants, in Boston, June 15, 1995. REUTERS/STRINGER
Mother Teresa attends to a patient in her home for the dying in Calcutta's teeming slum on February 2, 1986 hours before the arrival of Pope John Paul for a meeting between them which will be a highlight of the papal visit. REUTERS/S. Akatsuka
Indian street children with her portrait pray for Mother Teresa in India's eastern city of Calcutta, November 28, 1996. REUTERS/STRINGER
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity kneel as they pray beside a statue of Mother Teresa for the quick recovery of Pope John Paul in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta, February 2, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Slum children in Calcutta pray near a painting of Mother Teresa September 9, 1997. REUTERS/Sunil Malhotra
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, attend a prayer meeting on the occasion of Teresa's 12th death anniversary in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta...more
Sister Nirmala (R) and Sister Prema release doves on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa at the order's house in Kolkata, India August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Deshakalayan Chowdhury/Pool
Pope John Paul II holds hands with Mother Teresa after visiting the Casa del Cuore Puro, Mother Teresa's home for the destitute and dying in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata in this February 3, 1986. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
