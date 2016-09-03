Edition:
Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity

A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity tends to a patient at Nirmal Hriday, a home for the destitute and old, founded by Mother Teresa ahead of Mother Teresa's canonisation ceremony, in Kolkata, India, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity pray at a special mass in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta, October 2, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity offers a prayer inside a church at Prem Dan, a home for the destitute and old in Kolkata, India, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity reacts as she interacts with children at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Sister Angelita, of Missionaries of Charity, holds 4-month old Michael who has hydrocephalus, a condition with excessive accumulation of fluid in the brain, at an orphanage in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2009
Indian street children with her portrait pray for Mother Teresa in India's eastern city of Calcutta, November 28, 1996. REUTERS/STRINGER

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Men lie on their beds at Nirmal Hriday, a home for the destitute and dying run by the Global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns, in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2007
Sister Nirmala (R) and Sister Prema release doves on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa at the order's house in Kolkata, India August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Deshakalayan Chowdhury/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity tends to a patient at Nirmal Hriday, a home for the destitute and old in Kolkata, India, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity gives a packet of fruit juice to a boy at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A volunteer gives milk to a terminally ill patient at Nirmal Hriday, a home for the destitute and dying, run by the global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta on September 24, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, attend a prayer meeting on the occasion of Teresa's 12th death anniversary in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2009
Sister Shurovi feeds an abandoned child, next to other abandoned children placed in baskets, as Sister Maricor looks on, at an orphanage in Old Dhaka May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2014
Sister Maricor (R) and Sister Shurovi, from Missionaries of Charity, take care of abandoned children at an orphanage in Old Dhaka May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2014
Sister Maricor, from the Missionaries of Charity, spends a moment with an autistic child at an orphanage in Old Dhaka May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2014
A sister of the Missionaries of Charity hands out bread to injured people waiting for treatment at a makeshift hospital run by B-FAST (Belgian First Aid and Support Team) in a suburb of Port-au-Prince January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2010
A nun of the Missionaries of Charity order, founded by Mother Teresa, helps a mental patient at a missionary home in Calcutta December 5, 1996. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity attend a Good Friday prayer at a church in Kolkata April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 18, 2014
