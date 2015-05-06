Edition:
Mother's Day in prison

An inmate carries her child during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Inmates, who are mothers, are permitted to have their children stay in prison with them until they are three years old. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Inmates carrying their children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 729 women are being held in the prison, of whom 90% are mothers. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A sign reads: 'Happy Mother's Day', next to inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 40 inmates live together with their children inside the prison and seven are pregnant, according to the press release by the Penitentiary Institute. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
An inmate kisses her baby as a child walks next to a security guard during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. There are nursery facilities within the prison for the inmates' babies. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Spanish inmate Gracia Bordes (C) and her son Jairo attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Bordes, 28, says that for her to be with her child has been the best thing in her life. She doesn't know when she will be released because she hasn't been sentenced jet. Bordes doesn't know who she is going to send her child to when he turns three as her Spanish husband is in another prison. Both were arrested for drug dealing when she was pregnant two years ago. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Inmates attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Inmates carrying children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A poster with a heart in which it is written: 'Happy Mother's Day', is held by inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An inmate and her son stand near security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Inmates from Ancon sing during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
An inmate comforts another during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
An inmate carrying a baby passes security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
