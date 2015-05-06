Mother's Day in prison
An inmate carries her child during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Inmates, who are mothers, are permitted to have their children stay in prison with them until they are three years old. ...more
Inmates carrying their children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 729 women are being held in the prison, of whom 90% are mothers. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A sign reads: 'Happy Mother's Day', next to inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 40 inmates live together with their children inside the prison and seven are pregnant, according...more
An inmate kisses her baby as a child walks next to a security guard during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. There are nursery facilities within the prison for the inmates' babies. REUTERS/...more
Spanish inmate Gracia Bordes (C) and her son Jairo attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Bordes, 28, says that for her to be with her child has been the best thing in her life. She doesn't...more
Inmates attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Inmates carrying children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
A poster with a heart in which it is written: 'Happy Mother's Day', is held by inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An inmate and her son stand near security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Inmates from Ancon sing during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An inmate comforts another during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An inmate carrying a baby passes security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
