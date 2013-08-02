Motorola Moto X
Different colored examples of Motorola's new Moto X phones rest on a table at a launch event in New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A member of the media examines one of Motorola's new Moto X phones at a launch event in New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man using Google Glass examines one of Motorola's new Moto X phones at a launch event in New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man uses Google Glass to photograph examples of Motorola's new Moto X phone next to other mobile phones at a launch event in New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man and woman laugh in front of a Motorola logo at a launch event for Motorola's new Moto X phone in New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Different colored examples of Motorola's new Moto X phones rest on a table at a launch event in New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A phone with a wooden back on it rests in a display at a launch event for Motorola's new Moto X phone in New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Product Management for Motorola, reaches down to touch a phone with a wooden back on it at a launch event for Motorola's new Moto X phone in New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of product management for Motorola Mobility, describes the size of Motorola's new Moto X phone at a launch event for the phone in New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The screen and icons are shown on the screen of Motorola's new Moto X phone as it rests on a table at a launch event in New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
