Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 20, 2012 | 7:30pm IST

Mount Etna erupts

<p>Smoke rises from Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Smoke rises from Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Smoke rises from Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
1 / 16
<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
2 / 16
<p>People look at Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

People look at Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

People look at Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
3 / 16
<p>Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
4 / 16
<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
5 / 16
<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
6 / 16
<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
7 / 16
<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
8 / 16
<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
9 / 16
<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
10 / 16
<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
11 / 16
<p>A highway toll gate is seen as Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

A highway toll gate is seen as Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A highway toll gate is seen as Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
12 / 16
<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
13 / 16
<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
14 / 16
<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
15 / 16
<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup

Next Slideshows

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup

India vs Pakistan, 5th match, Asia Cup, Bangladesh.

18 Mar 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Mar 2012
Lord's Resistance Army's brutal legacy

Lord's Resistance Army's brutal legacy

A look at the Lord's Resistance Army, an Ugandan rebel group condemned for its chilling violence.

17 Mar 2012
Mumbai's fight nights

Mumbai's fight nights

Fight nights are slowly gaining popularity in India, as years of watching overseas wrestling broadcasts, have given younger Indians a taste for seeing the real...

16 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast