Mount Etna erupts
Smoke rises from Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Smoke rises from Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
People look at Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
People look at Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A highway toll gate is seen as Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A highway toll gate is seen as Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Next Slideshows
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup
India vs Pakistan, 5th match, Asia Cup, Bangladesh.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Lord's Resistance Army's brutal legacy
A look at the Lord's Resistance Army, an Ugandan rebel group condemned for its chilling violence.
Mumbai's fight nights
Fight nights are slowly gaining popularity in India, as years of watching overseas wrestling broadcasts, have given younger Indians a taste for seeing the real...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.