Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 7, 2015 | 6:50pm IST

Mount Etna erupts

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
1 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
2 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
3 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
4 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
5 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
6 / 14
A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2013
A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
7 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
8 / 14
People watch Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

People watch Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2013
People watch Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
9 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Italy's Mount Etna as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
10 / 14
A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2013
A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
11 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
12 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
13 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Chennai flooded

Chennai flooded

Next Slideshows

Chennai flooded

Chennai flooded

Heaviest rainfall in over a century caused massive flooding in Chennai.

06 Dec 2015
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

05 Dec 2015
The victims of San Bernardino

The victims of San Bernardino

Some of the 14 victims, ranging in age from 26 to 60, of the shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California.

05 Dec 2015
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

04 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast