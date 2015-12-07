Mount Etna erupts
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
People watch Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Italy's Mount Etna as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
