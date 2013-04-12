Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 12, 2013 | 11:30pm IST

Mount Etna erupts

<p>Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, April 12, 2013

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
1 / 11
<p>Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, April 12, 2013

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
2 / 11
<p>Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, April 12, 2013

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
3 / 11
<p>Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, April 12, 2013

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
4 / 11
<p>Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, April 12, 2013

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
5 / 11
<p>Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, April 12, 2013

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
6 / 11
<p>A round circle of smoke coming from the mouth of the Etna volcano is seen in the sky during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

A round circle of smoke coming from the mouth of the Etna volcano is seen in the sky during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, April 12, 2013

A round circle of smoke coming from the mouth of the Etna volcano is seen in the sky during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
7 / 11
<p>Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, April 12, 2013

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
8 / 11
<p>Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, April 12, 2013

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
9 / 11
<p>Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, April 12, 2013

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
10 / 11
<p>Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, April 12, 2013

Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Fire in Delhi slum

Fire in Delhi slum

Next Slideshows

Fire in Delhi slum

Fire in Delhi slum

A fire broke out in a slum area on the outskirts of New Delhi.

12 Apr 2013
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from this week.

12 Apr 2013
Meet baby Runa Begum

Meet baby Runa Begum

Images of 16-month-old Runa Begum, who suffers from Hydrocephalus, a medical condition that causes abnormal accumulation of fluid in cavities of the brain,...

12 Apr 2013
Illegal houses and their occupants

Illegal houses and their occupants

A look at illegal buildings in Thane and the people who live in them.

12 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast