Mount Kelud erupts

A boy wearing a face mask stands near his house on a street covered with ash from the eruption of Mount Kelud at Ngantang village in Malang, Indonesia's East Java province, February 16, 2014. More than 56,000 people were forced to flee their homes and four people were killed when Mount Kelud erupted, coating cities and airports as far as 500 kilometers away in a layer of ash and stranding thousands of passengers. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo