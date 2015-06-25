Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 26, 2015 | 12:25am IST

Mount Sinabung erupts

Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 25
Tree trunks are pictured as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Tree trunks are pictured as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Tree trunks are pictured as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
2 / 25
Women give out face masks to people as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano falls on the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Women give out face masks to people as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano falls on the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Women give out face masks to people as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano falls on the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
3 / 25
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages around the slopes of Mount Sinabung have left their homes and moved to refugee camps. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages around the slopes of Mount Sinabung have left...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages around the slopes of Mount Sinabung have left their homes and moved to refugee camps. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
4 / 25
The ruins of the health centre are seen as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The ruins of the health centre are seen as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
The ruins of the health centre are seen as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
5 / 25
A family sit inside a car as they prepare to leave a danger zone area, as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A family sit inside a car as they prepare to leave a danger zone area, as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A family sit inside a car as they prepare to leave a danger zone area, as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
6 / 25
Ash spews from Mount Sinabung, as seen from Perteguhan village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Ash spews from Mount Sinabung, as seen from Perteguhan village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Ash spews from Mount Sinabung, as seen from Perteguhan village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
7 / 25
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
8 / 25
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
9 / 25
A resident reacts as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A resident reacts as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A resident reacts as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
10 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
11 / 25
A child covers his face with a plastic bag, as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano hits the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A child covers his face with a plastic bag, as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano hits the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A child covers his face with a plastic bag, as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano hits the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
12 / 25
Abandoned houses are seen as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Abandoned houses are seen as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Abandoned houses are seen as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
13 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
14 / 25
Hot ash as seen during an eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Hot ash as seen during an eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Hot ash as seen during an eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Close
15 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Jeraya Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Jeraya Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Jeraya Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
16 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts near Kuta Tonggal village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano erupts near Kuta Tonggal village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts near Kuta Tonggal village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
17 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
18 / 25
A tree is pictured as ash spews from Mount SInabung volcano in the danger zone area near the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A tree is pictured as ash spews from Mount SInabung volcano in the danger zone area near the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A tree is pictured as ash spews from Mount SInabung volcano in the danger zone area near the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
19 / 25
Residents react as ash spews form Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Residents react as ash spews form Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Residents react as ash spews form Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
20 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
21 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
22 / 25
A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
23 / 25
Ash spew from Mount Sinabung as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Ash spew from Mount Sinabung as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Ash spew from Mount Sinabung as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
24 / 25
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Anti-Uber protest stops France

Anti-Uber protest stops France

Next Slideshows

Anti-Uber protest stops France

Anti-Uber protest stops France

French taxi drivers block major transport hubs in angry protests against Uber.

26 Jun 2015
Obamacare in action

Obamacare in action

The Supreme Court upholds the nationwide availability of tax subsidies crucial to the implementation of Obama's signature healthcare law.

25 Jun 2015
Destination North Korea

Destination North Korea

Designer shirts, duty free watches, cosmetics, and chocolate fondue will soon await visitors to Pyongyang's new airport terminal.

25 Jun 2015
Pakistan heat wave kills hundreds

Pakistan heat wave kills hundreds

A heat wave has killed more than 780 people in the southern city of Karachi over the past four days.

24 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast