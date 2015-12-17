Mourinho sacked
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho throws a ball during a match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane November 29, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho celebrates with his medal after winning the Barclays Premier League May 24, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic
Then Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho watches his team playing against Atletico Madrid during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Then Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho sits on a bench before the start of their Spanish First Division soccer match against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Fans with a cardboard cut-out Jose Mourinho before a match between Stoke City and Chelsea November 7, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes Livepic
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho reacts as the Aston Villa mascot extends his hand towards him before their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, Birmingham, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho is thrown in the air by his players after their win over Athletic Bilbao to win the Spanish first division league title at San Mames stadium in Bilbao May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho reacts after their English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, London May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jose Mourinho (2nd R), Portuguese coach of Italian Serie A soccer team Inter Milan, attends the taping of television program "Chiambretti Night" in Milan April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
Chelsea's manager Jose Mourinho attends a training session in Cobham, southern England September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho gestures during a UEFA Champions League Group Stage match December 9, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Chelsea's manager Jose Mourinho watches his team during their English Premier League soccer match against Bolton Wanderers in Bolton, northern England November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Inter Milan's coach Jose Mourinho celebrates after their Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Barcelona at the Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho during a press conference November 27, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic
Then Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho reacts before their Spanish first division soccer match against Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho gestures during the Capital One Cup Final at Wembley Stadium against Tottenham Hotspur March 1, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho (C) hugs his captain John Terry (L) and Frank Lampard after their English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, London May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Chelsea's manager Jose Mourinho instructs his team during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool in Liverpool, northern England, January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho gestures to Porto fans as they chant his name during a UEFA Champions League Group Stage at Stamford Bridge, London December 9, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is seen before the Champions League first knockout round return leg soccer match against Barcelona at the Nou Camp stadium, Barcelona March 7, 2006. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Next Slideshows
Serena: Sportsperson of the year
Serena Williams, who held all four of tennis's grand slam titles for the second time in her career and won 53 of 56 matches in 2015, was named Sportsperson of...
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos of the year.
Kobe Bryant to retire
Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant will retire after the 2015-16 NBA season.
India vs South Africa - Nagpur test
Highlights from the India-South Africa third test in Nagpur.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.