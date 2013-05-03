Mourning Bangladesh's victims
A woman cries as she waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. Police investigating the collapse of a Bangladesh factory building that killed more than 500 people have arrested an engineer who warned the day before that the eight-storey complex was unsafe. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relatives mourn as they look for garment workers, missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
Bodies of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, lie on the ground as people gather to watch a mass burial in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relatives mourn as they look for a garment worker, who is missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
People gather in front of mass graves during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relatives mourn as they look for a garment worker, who is missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, before a mass burial in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People gather during a mass burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
A woman cries as she holds a child and waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man mourns for his relative, a garment worker who had died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, around 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People mourn for their relative, a garment worker who had died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, around 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relatives try to identify bodies of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, lying in a truck before a mass burial in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People gather in front of mass graves during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People cover their noses in front of mass graves as workers carry a body during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People wait for news of their missing relatives, the garment workers, who are missing after the collapse of Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relative show pictures of garment workers who are missing, during a protest to demand capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relatives mourn as they show a picture of a garment worker, who is believed to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A relative argues with a member of the police as he shows a picture of a garment worker, who has been missing, during a protest demanding capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
A relative holds up a picture of a garment worker in front of the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man lies on the ground as he mourns his relative, a garment worker who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Women mourn for their relative, a garment worker who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman mourns for her relative, a garment worker who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
