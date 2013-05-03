Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 3, 2013 | 10:15pm IST

Mourning Bangladesh's victims

<p>A woman cries as she waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. Police investigating the collapse of a Bangladesh factory building that killed more than 500 people have arrested an engineer who warned the day before that the eight-storey complex was unsafe. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman cries as she waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. Police investigating the collapse of a Bangladesh factory building that...more

Friday, May 03, 2013

A woman cries as she waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. Police investigating the collapse of a Bangladesh factory building that killed more than 500 people have arrested an engineer who warned the day before that the eight-storey complex was unsafe. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 23
<p>A woman cries as she waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman cries as she waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

A woman cries as she waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 23
<p>Relatives mourn as they look for garment workers, missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku</p>

Relatives mourn as they look for garment workers, missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku

Friday, May 03, 2013

Relatives mourn as they look for garment workers, missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku

Close
3 / 23
<p>Bodies of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, lie on the ground as people gather to watch a mass burial in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Bodies of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, lie on the ground as people gather to watch a mass burial in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

Bodies of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, lie on the ground as people gather to watch a mass burial in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 23
<p>Relatives mourn as they look for a garment worker, who is missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku</p>

Relatives mourn as they look for a garment worker, who is missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku

Friday, May 03, 2013

Relatives mourn as they look for a garment worker, who is missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku

Close
5 / 23
<p>People gather in front of mass graves during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People gather in front of mass graves during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

People gather in front of mass graves during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 23
<p>Relatives mourn as they look for a garment worker, who is missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, before a mass burial in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Relatives mourn as they look for a garment worker, who is missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, before a mass burial in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

Relatives mourn as they look for a garment worker, who is missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, before a mass burial in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 23
<p>People gather during a mass burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku</p>

People gather during a mass burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku

Friday, May 03, 2013

People gather during a mass burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku

Close
8 / 23
<p>A woman cries as she holds a child and waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman cries as she holds a child and waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

A woman cries as she holds a child and waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 23
<p>A man mourns for his relative, a garment worker who had died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, around 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A man mourns for his relative, a garment worker who had died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, around 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

A man mourns for his relative, a garment worker who had died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, around 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 23
<p>People mourn for their relative, a garment worker who had died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, around 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People mourn for their relative, a garment worker who had died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, around 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

People mourn for their relative, a garment worker who had died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, around 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 23
<p>Relatives try to identify bodies of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, lying in a truck before a mass burial in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Relatives try to identify bodies of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, lying in a truck before a mass burial in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

Relatives try to identify bodies of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, lying in a truck before a mass burial in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 23
<p>People gather in front of mass graves during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People gather in front of mass graves during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

People gather in front of mass graves during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 23
<p>People cover their noses in front of mass graves as workers carry a body during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People cover their noses in front of mass graves as workers carry a body during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

People cover their noses in front of mass graves as workers carry a body during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 23
<p>People wait for news of their missing relatives, the garment workers, who are missing after the collapse of Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People wait for news of their missing relatives, the garment workers, who are missing after the collapse of Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

People wait for news of their missing relatives, the garment workers, who are missing after the collapse of Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 23
<p>Relative show pictures of garment workers who are missing, during a protest to demand capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Relative show pictures of garment workers who are missing, during a protest to demand capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

Relative show pictures of garment workers who are missing, during a protest to demand capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 23
<p>Relatives mourn as they show a picture of a garment worker, who is believed to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Relatives mourn as they show a picture of a garment worker, who is believed to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

Relatives mourn as they show a picture of a garment worker, who is believed to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
17 / 23
<p>A relative argues with a member of the police as he shows a picture of a garment worker, who has been missing, during a protest demanding capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku</p>

A relative argues with a member of the police as he shows a picture of a garment worker, who has been missing, during a protest demanding capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka...more

Friday, May 03, 2013

A relative argues with a member of the police as he shows a picture of a garment worker, who has been missing, during a protest demanding capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku

Close
18 / 23
<p>A relative holds up a picture of a garment worker in front of the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A relative holds up a picture of a garment worker in front of the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

A relative holds up a picture of a garment worker in front of the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
19 / 23
<p>A man lies on the ground as he mourns his relative, a garment worker who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man lies on the ground as he mourns his relative, a garment worker who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, May 03, 2013

A man lies on the ground as he mourns his relative, a garment worker who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 23
<p>Women mourn for their relative, a garment worker who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Women mourn for their relative, a garment worker who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

Women mourn for their relative, a garment worker who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
21 / 23
<p>A woman mourns for her relative, a garment worker who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman mourns for her relative, a garment worker who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, May 03, 2013

A woman mourns for her relative, a garment worker who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 23
<p>A woman waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 03, 2013

A woman waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

03 May 2013
A Catholic education

A Catholic education

In places like Chicago's Leo Catholic boys' high school, student numbers have plummeted from 1,200 students in the 1950s to around 150 this year.

02 May 2013
World Trade Center nears completion

World Trade Center nears completion

Crane operators hoist the final pieces of the spire atop One World Trade Center in New York.

02 May 2013
Favelas in arms

Favelas in arms

Salvador, one of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, has suffered from an unprecedented wave of violence with an increase of over...

02 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast