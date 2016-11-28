Mourning Castro
Marlon Mendez (10), who says he is an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in Artemisa province, Cuba November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man signs condolences to late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro inside the Cuban Embassy in Buenos Aires, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A girl holds a picture of Fidel Castro and a Cuban flag during a tribute ceremony, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Castro outside the Cuban Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A couple pays tribute to late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro outside the Embassy in Buenos Aires, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Supporters of Fidel Castro hold Cuban flags and pictures of Castro as they attend a tribute ceremony, following the announcement of the death of the Cuban revolutionary leader, outside the Cuban Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico, November 27, 2016....more
A supporter of Fidel Castro reacts as she attends a tribute ceremony, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Castro outside the Cuban Embassy, in Mexico City, Mexico November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A supporter places flowers beside pictures of Fidel Castro as he attends a tribute ceremony, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Castro outside the Cuban Embassy, in Mexico City, Mexico November 27, 2016....more
A man reacts while holding a picture of Fidel, as part of a tribute, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A woman holds a Brazilian flag beside a painting of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro during a protest against a constitutional amendment, known as PEC 55, that limits public spending, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 27, 2016. The banner reads,...more
A woman reacts during a homage ceremony of the late former Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the 4F military fort in Caracas, Venezuela November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A boy places flowers beside a picture of the late Fidel Castro, as part a tribute outside the Cuban Embassy in Guatemala City, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in Guatemala, November 26, 2016....more
Supporters hold pictures of Fidel Castro and Cuban flags as they attend a tribute ceremony, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Castro outside the Cuban Embassy, in Mexico City, Mexico November 27, 2016....more
A woman reacts next to a placard and flowers as part a tribute outside the Cuban Embassy in Mexico, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in Mexico City, Mexico November 26, 2016. The placard reads:...more
A local artist paints a portrait of Fidel Castro in front of a shop in downtown Havana, following the announcement of the death of the Cuban revolutionary leader, in Cuba November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man poses for a picture next to a statue of the late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro with flowers as part of the tribute following the announcement of his death inside the Cuban embassy in Lima, Peru, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A child plays in front of a mural of late former Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the market in Managua, Nicaragua November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman poses for a photograph near a poster of late former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega while holding a picture of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara at the market in Managua, Nicaragua November 27,...more
People place candles beside a picture of Fidel, as part of a tribute, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Activists and members of the Communist Party of Mexico carry a flower wreath along the streets as part of a tribute, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in Mexico City, Mexico November 26, 2016....more
A woman places flowers on a fence as part of a tribute following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, outside the Cuban Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico November 26, 2016. The sign reads: "Until Always commander"....more
Next Slideshows
Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State
Family and friends torn apart by Islamic State and the offensive on Mosul meet as the battle continues.
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...
India's cash crunch
Indians face cash crunch following the government's shock withdrawal of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation
Little Havana celebrates Castro's death
Cuban-Americans in Miami take to the street to celebrate following news of Fidel Castro's death.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.