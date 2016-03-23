Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 24, 2016 | 1:10am IST

Mourning for Brussels

A woman consoles her children at a street memorial following the bomb attacks in Brussels. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Eiffel Tower is seen with the black, yellow and red colors of the Belgian flag in tribute to the victims of the Brussels bomb attacks, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A man reacts at a street memorial following the bomb attacks in Brussels. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The black, yellow, and red colours of the Belgian flag are projected on the Trevi fountain in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
People display a solidarity banner in Brussels following bomb attacks in Brussels. Banner reads "I am Brussels" in French and in Flemish languages. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
People place flowers for the victims of the Brussels attacks, in front of the Belgian embassy in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
The Eiffel Tower is seen with the black, yellow and red colours of the Belgian flag in tribute to the victims of today's Brussels bomb attacks, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Activists of the Azov civil corp commemorate the victims of today's Brussels attacks near the Belgian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Floral tributes for the victims of today's Brussels attacks, including a picture of the Manneken Pis sculpture in Brussels, are placed on the steps of the Belgian embassy in Berlin. Words read 'I'm going to piss on your bombs.' REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
People gather around a memorial in Brussels following bomb attacks in Brussels. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
People gather around a memorial in Brussels following bomb attacks in Brussels. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
People gather around a memorial in Brussels following bomb attacks s in Brussels. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
The black, yellow, and red colors of the Belgian flag are projected on the courthouse in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A man lights a candle in memory of the victims of today's Brussels attacks in front of the Belgian embassy in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A woman takes a picture of the Brandenburg gate, which is illuminated in black, yellow and red in the colors of the Belgian flag in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Candles are pictured around a Belgian flag on the Place de la Republique in Paris, France following bomb attacks in Brussels. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
People diaplay a solidarity banner on the steps of the old stock exchange building in Brussels following bomb attacks in Brussels. Banner reads "I am Brussels" in French and in Flemish languages. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
