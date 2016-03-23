Mourning for Brussels
A woman consoles her children at a street memorial following the bomb attacks in Brussels. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
The Eiffel Tower is seen with the black, yellow and red colors of the Belgian flag in tribute to the victims of the Brussels bomb attacks, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A man reacts at a street memorial following the bomb attacks in Brussels. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
The black, yellow, and red colours of the Belgian flag are projected on the Trevi fountain in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People display a solidarity banner in Brussels following bomb attacks in Brussels. Banner reads "I am Brussels" in French and in Flemish languages. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People place flowers for the victims of the Brussels attacks, in front of the Belgian embassy in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
The Eiffel Tower is seen with the black, yellow and red colours of the Belgian flag in tribute to the victims of today's Brussels bomb attacks, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Activists of the Azov civil corp commemorate the victims of today's Brussels attacks near the Belgian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Floral tributes for the victims of today's Brussels attacks, including a picture of the Manneken Pis sculpture in Brussels, are placed on the steps of the Belgian embassy in Berlin. Words read 'I'm going to piss on your bombs.' REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
People gather around a memorial in Brussels following bomb attacks in Brussels. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People gather around a memorial in Brussels following bomb attacks in Brussels. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People gather around a memorial in Brussels following bomb attacks s in Brussels. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The black, yellow, and red colors of the Belgian flag are projected on the courthouse in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A man lights a candle in memory of the victims of today's Brussels attacks in front of the Belgian embassy in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman takes a picture of the Brandenburg gate, which is illuminated in black, yellow and red in the colors of the Belgian flag in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Candles are pictured around a Belgian flag on the Place de la Republique in Paris, France following bomb attacks in Brussels. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People diaplay a solidarity banner on the steps of the old stock exchange building in Brussels following bomb attacks in Brussels. Banner reads "I am Brussels" in French and in Flemish languages. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Aftermath of Brussels attacks
Images from the aftermath of the blasts at the airport and a metro station in the Belgian capital.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Street workers in Kolkata
In Kolkata, some people sleep where they work as they are too poor to afford a home. Our pictures.
Celebrating Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.