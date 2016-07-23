Edition:
Mourning for Munich

Young women look at floral tributes near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started in Munich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A man holding flowers and a photo he claims is his son who was killed in the shooting rampage, approaches a police cordon near the Olympia shopping mall, where the attack started in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A pedestrian hands flowers to a policeman to place it near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A women places flowers near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started in Munich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A sign reading 'Why' is placed on on a wall near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A women places flowers near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started in Munich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A man holding flowers and a photo he claims is his son who was killed in the shooting rampage, speaks to a police officer near the Olympia shopping mall, where the attack started in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A candle with the words 'Why?' written upon it is placed next to flowers near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A young girl lights a candle near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started in Munich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A woman lights candles on a wall near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Candles are lit near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Flowers are placed near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

