Mourning for Nice
Flags fly at half-mast in memory of victims the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday, in Nice. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman prays as she attends a mass at the Cathedral Sainte Reparate of Nice to pay tribute to victims in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Rome's city hall, "Campidoglio" (Capitoline Hill) is lit up in blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, in tribute to the attack victims of Nice, in Rome, Italy, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
People react as they pay tribute near the scene where a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday, in Nice. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Members of the Australian French community cry as they sing the French national anthem during a vigil in central Sydney, Australia, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
People gather near flowers and candles left in tribute to victims the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more on the Promenade des Anglais who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday, in Nice....more
A man reacts near bouquets of flowers near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A woman places a bouquet of flower with others to pay tribute to victims near the scene in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People attend a mass at the Nice Cathedral in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An employee leaves after lowering the U.S. flag to half-staff at the White House in Washington, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People stand near flowers as they pay tribute near the scene in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man reacts by flowers left in tribute to the victims near the scene where a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday, in Nice. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A Republican Guard pays respects after lowering the French national flag at half-mast at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People react near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Flowers are seen attached to a fence to remember the victims in front of the French embassy in Rome, Italy, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman arrives with a stuffed toy and a bouquet of flowers as people pay tribute near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An electronic board displays "Je suis Nice" outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
French residents in Japan gather to mourn victims at the official residence for the French ambassador to Japan in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A bouquet of flowers with the message, "To All the Victims" is seen near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A girl holds up a placard during a prayer meet to show solidarity with the victims at a school in Ahmedabad, India, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Members of the Australian French community place candles during a vigil in central Sydney, Australia, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of the Australian French community reacts during a minute of silence during a vigil in central Sydney, Australia, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
A man wear a black armband during Stage 13 of the Tour de France from Bourg-Saint-Andeol to La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Italian President of the Chamber of Deputies Laura Boldrini (R) embraces French ambassador to Italy Catherine Colonna before placing flowers to pay tribute to the victims in front of the French embassy in Rome, Italy, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
School children offer prayers at a school in Ahmedabad, India, July 15, 2016. The placard reads, "Tribute to the people killed in the terror attack in France". REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman signs a book of condolences for the victims in front of the French embassy in Rome, Italy, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Flowers placed to pay tribute to the victims are seen in front of a military armored vehicle at the French embassy in Rome, Italy, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
France's flag flies at half mast on the roof of the French embassy in Berlin, Germany, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
