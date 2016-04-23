Mourning for Prince
Julya Baer, 30, (R) cries at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A makeshift memorial is seen as fans gather at Harlem's Apollo Theater to celebrate the life of Prince in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kenneth Beavers, 49, displays a Prince tattoo at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cami Ponzio wears a beret as she places a bouquet of purple tulips on a fence at a makeshift memorial outside of Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
About 1,000 high school students sing "Purple Rain" at Walt Disney Concert Hall, which is illuminated purple in Downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Spike Lee dances at a street party he hosted called "PRINCE We Love You Shockadelica Joint" to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fans pay tribute with a makeshift memorial outside the fence of Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Donnie Straub of Minneapolis touches a star bearing Prince's name on an exterior wall of First Avenue, the nightclub where Prince got his start in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Jennifer Gordon holds a fabric dove at the base of balloons as she pays tribute at a makeshift memorial outside the fence of Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A woman signs a sheet in tribute to Prince at a makeshift memorial outside Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
People watch as City Hall is illuminated in purple in remembrance of Prince in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mary Sereg, 1, holds purple and white balloons at a makeshift memorial to Prince outside the fence of Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Prince fan Le'Asha Julius stands at a street party hosted by director Spike Lee called "PRINCE We Love You Shockadelica Joint" to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jennifer Matthews, 52, holds a poster of Prince at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mona Shelton, 42, of Bloomington, Minnesota, hugs an employee (L) as she places flowers outside of Prince's estate Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Loretta Thomas, 45, (L) and Deshone, 50, listen to a Prince song at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lorraine Womble wipes her eye at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fans lay flowers and memorials outside First Avenue, the nightclub where Prince got his start in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
The marquee at Harlem's Apollo Theater pays tribute to deceased musician Prince as fans gather to celebrate his life and music in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Mona Shelton, 42, of Bloomington, Minnesota, talks about her memories of Prince near the his estate Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Artist Mark G. from Philadelphia sells his artwork as fans gather at Harlem's Apollo Theater to celebrate the life of deceased musician Prince in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fans gather outside First Avenue, the nightclub where Prince got his start in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Prince fans Michael Scotland and Eudora Tucker stand at a street party hosted by director Spike Lee called "PRINCE We Love You Shockadelica Joint" in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Unidentified employees pause for a moment as they monitor fans outside of Paisley Park, in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Terry Dawkins, 52, cries at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple watches on as fans gather at Harlem's Apollo Theater to celebrate the life of Prince in the Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Karen Menardy, 45, mourns the death of Prince, under the marquis at the Apollo Theater in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man writes on a makeshift memorial as fans gather at Harlem's Apollo Theater to celebrate the life of Prince in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Friends and employees gather outside of Paisley Park, Prince's estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
People dance at a street party hosted by director Spike Lee called "PRINCE We Love You Shockadelica Joint" in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
World's Most Beautiful Woman
Jennifer Aniston has been named the World's Most Beautiful Woman by People Magazine.
The princes and the force
Prince William and Prince Harry tour the production workshops of the Star Wars films.
Celebrity stumpers
Notable names show their support to the 2016 presidential candidates.
William and Kate in Assam
British royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.