Pictures | Tue Dec 27, 2016 | 6:35pm IST

Mourning George Michael

Candlelit tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
A man reacts as he leaves a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
A woman looks at tributes outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
A photograph and rose lie on a car in tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Smartphone screens are lit up as people photograph candlelit tributes outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
People react outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
The flag of Cyprus is placed as a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
A tribute to singer George Michael is drawn in the grime on a car outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
A screen in Times Square features the image of late singer George Michael in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
A woman leaves a tribute outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
A woman reacts outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2016
