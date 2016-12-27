Mourning George Michael
Candlelit tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man reacts as he leaves a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman looks at tributes outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A photograph and rose lie on a car in tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Smartphone screens are lit up as people photograph candlelit tributes outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People react outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The flag of Cyprus is placed as a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A tribute to singer George Michael is drawn in the grime on a car outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A screen in Times Square features the image of late singer George Michael in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman leaves a tribute outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman reacts outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
George Michael: 1963-2016
British pop singer George Michael, who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham! and continued as a solo artist, died at his home in England at the age of 53..
Miss Puerto Rico wins Miss World
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is named Miss World 2016.
Star Wars' Rogue One premiere
The world premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood.
Golden Globes nominations
Nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards are announced in Beverly Hills.
MORE IN PICTURES
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.