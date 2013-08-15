Mourning in Egypt
A man reacts after seeing the dead body of his brother, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man reacts next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A partially burnt copy of Koran is seen next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man carries the daughter of his dead brother, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's hand at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter reacts after seeing her son's body at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter screams after seeing her son's body at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry the coffin of a fellow member at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Relatives of a dead supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood react near his body in a street outside a mortuary in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Relatives stand near the body of one of the dead supporters of Muslim Brotherhood in a street outside a mortuary in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy" is placed next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more
The body of a victim killed during yesterday's clashes is carried from a mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A woman cries next to the body of her dead husband, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's body at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man sprays air freshener over the bodies of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
