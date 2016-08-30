Mourning in Italy quake zone
A mourner cries next to a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Coffins of some of the victims of the earthquake in central Italy are seen inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Italian policemen carry a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman is comforted as she sits next to a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Giovanni D'Ercole, bishop of Ascoli Piceno, hugs a woman after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Friars gather after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Motorbikers who were volunteers in the aftermath of the earthquake, pay their respects in front of a coffin, prior to the funeral for victims of the quake, in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman cries after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Mourners pay their respects as they attend a funeral for the earthquake victims inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
A man cries after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
A woman sits next to a coffin to pay her respects as she attends a funeral for the earthquake victims inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
