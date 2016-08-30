Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 30, 2016 | 9:06pm IST

Mourning in Italy quake zone

A mourner cries next to a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A mourner cries next to a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A mourner cries next to a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
1 / 16
Mourners cry next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Mourners cry next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Mourners cry next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
2 / 16
A mourner cries next to a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A mourner cries next to a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A mourner cries next to a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
3 / 16
A mourner cries next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A mourner cries next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A mourner cries next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
4 / 16
A mourner cries next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A mourner cries next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A mourner cries next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
5 / 16
A mourner cries next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A mourner cries next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A mourner cries next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
6 / 16
Coffins of some of the victims of the earthquake in central Italy are seen inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Coffins of some of the victims of the earthquake in central Italy are seen inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
Coffins of some of the victims of the earthquake in central Italy are seen inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Close
7 / 16
Italian policemen carry a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italian policemen carry a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Italian policemen carry a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
8 / 16
A woman is comforted as she sits next to a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A woman is comforted as she sits next to a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A woman is comforted as she sits next to a coffin prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
9 / 16
Giovanni D'Ercole, bishop of Ascoli Piceno, hugs a woman after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Giovanni D'Ercole, bishop of Ascoli Piceno, hugs a woman after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
Giovanni D'Ercole, bishop of Ascoli Piceno, hugs a woman after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Close
10 / 16
Friars gather after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Friars gather after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
Friars gather after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Close
11 / 16
Motorbikers who were volunteers in the aftermath of the earthquake, pay their respects in front of a coffin, prior to the funeral for victims of the quake, in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Motorbikers who were volunteers in the aftermath of the earthquake, pay their respects in front of a coffin, prior to the funeral for victims of the quake, in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Motorbikers who were volunteers in the aftermath of the earthquake, pay their respects in front of a coffin, prior to the funeral for victims of the quake, in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
12 / 16
A woman cries after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

A woman cries after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
A woman cries after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Close
13 / 16
Mourners pay their respects as they attend a funeral for the earthquake victims inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Mourners pay their respects as they attend a funeral for the earthquake victims inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
Mourners pay their respects as they attend a funeral for the earthquake victims inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Close
14 / 16
A man cries after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

A man cries after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
A man cries after a funeral service for victims of the earthquake inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, Italy August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Close
15 / 16
A woman sits next to a coffin to pay her respects as she attends a funeral for the earthquake victims inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

A woman sits next to a coffin to pay her respects as she attends a funeral for the earthquake victims inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
A woman sits next to a coffin to pay her respects as she attends a funeral for the earthquake victims inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Islamic State driven from Qayyara, Iraq

Islamic State driven from Qayyara, Iraq

Next Slideshows

Islamic State driven from Qayyara, Iraq

Islamic State driven from Qayyara, Iraq

The Iraqi army dislodged Islamic State fighters from the Qayyara oil producing region located south of their de facto capital Mosul.

30 Aug 2016
Battling Islamic State for oil

Battling Islamic State for oil

Militias and government forces fight Islamic State for control of oil facilities.

30 Aug 2016
Rising waters in India

Rising waters in India

While Monsoon rains bring relief to Indian farmers, they often cause trouble to others.

29 Aug 2016
Rescue in the Mediterranean

Rescue in the Mediterranean

Hundreds of migrants were pulled to safety from overcrowded dinghies by a Spanish humanitarian organization off the coast of Libya.

29 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast