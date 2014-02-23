Edition:
Mourning in Kiev

<p>A woman mourns near a makeshift memorial as people gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A woman attends a religious service at a church in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>A man mourns at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters were killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>Flowers are left on tyres in memory of the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv</p>

<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>A woman lights a candle to pay her respects to fallen anti-Yanukovich protesters in Kiev's Independence Square February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters were killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>Crosses are placed on a helmet at a makeshift memorial in the Independence Square in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A woman lights a candle to pay her respects to fallen anti-Yanukovich protesters in Kiev's Independence Square February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters had been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>People surround a makeshift memorial as they gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters had been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters had been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>People gather near flowers and candles left in memory of the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv</p>

<p>People place flowers at a makeshift memorial as they gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv</p>

<p>People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters line up near a coffin with the body of a man, who was killed in recent clashes with Interior Ministry members and riot police, during a funeral ceremony in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>People mourn near a coffin with the body of a man, who was killed in recent clashes between anti-government protesters, Interior Ministry members and riot police, during a funeral ceremony in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>People carry the coffin of an anti-government protester who was killed during Thursday's clashes with riot police during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>People carry the coffins of two anti-governent protesters who were killed after days of violence during a funeral service in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Pallbearers carry the coffins of those killed in Thursday's clashes during a service in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

