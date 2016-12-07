Mourning Jayalalithaa
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman attend a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries as she attends a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman wears a necklace with her picture as he attends a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man lays a wreath under a portrait of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, a powerful politician who died on Monday in Chennai, to pay his homage in Kolkata, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Well wishers of Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cry outside a hospital in Chennai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A well wisher of Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries outside a hospital in Chennai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman hold her portrait as they pray at a temple in Mumbai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman attend a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman clean her portrait during a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman watch television at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman hold her portrait as they pray at a temple in Mumbai, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after paying homage to the body of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, a powerful politician who died on Monday, in Chennai, India December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People pay homage to the body of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, a powerful politician who died on Monday, in Chennai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman holds her photo at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Well wishers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman gather outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A well wisher of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman holds a placard with a recovery message outside a hospital where Jayalalithaa is being treated in Chennai, India, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People pay homage to the body of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman, who died on Monday, in Chennai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman climb a cell-phone tower as they wait for the vehicle carrying her body during her funeral procession in Chennai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries after seeing her body during her funeral procession in Chennai, India December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman react after seeing her body as policemen try to control them during her funeral procession in Chennai, India December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman wait for the vehicle carrying her body during her funeral procession in Chennai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The body of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman is carried during her funeral procession in Chennai, India December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman crowd around the vehicle carrying her body during her funeral procession in Chennai, India December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries after visiting the Jayalalithaa�s burial site in Chennai, India, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman light candles in front of her picture as they pay homage outside Jayalalithaa's burial site in Chennai, India, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman mourns after visiting the Jayalalithaa�s burial site in Chennai, India, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman cleans the floor at the burial site of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman in Chennai, India December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries after visiting Jayalalithaa�s burial site in Chennai, India, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman stand in a queue to pay homage at the Jayalalithaa's burial site in Chennai, India, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman gets her head shaved near Jayalalithaa's burial site in Chennai, India, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries after visiting the Jayalalithaa�s burial site in Chennai, India, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries after visiting the Jayalalithaa�s burial site in Chennai, India, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman gets her head shaved near Jayalalithaa's burial site in Chennai, India, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
