Mourning Jo Cox
A union flag is left in tribute to Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Phil Noble
The Union flag flies at half-mast in tribute to Labour Party MP Jo Cox at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Labour MP's (L-R) Paula Sheriff, Lucy Powell, and Jeff Smith, and former Labour Party councillor Karen Rowling (2nd L), leave tributes near the scene of the murder of Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds, Britain June 17, 2016...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd L) leads Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (R), John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons (2nd R) and Labour MP Hilary Benn (L) as they pay tribute near the scene where Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox...more
A man cries as he leaves a tribute to Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Phil Noble
Messages for murdered Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox are seen on a board in Parliament Square, London, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tributes to Labour Party MP Jo Cox are placed on her houseboat in Wapping in London, Britain June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man carries a floral tribute to leave near the scene of the murder of Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Craig Brough
Police officers stand during a minute's silence near the scene of the murder of Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Phil Noble
Women arrive to leave a floral tribute near the scene of the murder of Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Phil Noble
People leave St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, in Birstall near Leeds, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman wipes away a tear as she looks at tributes left for murdered Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Parliament Square, London, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People arrive to lay flowers in tribute to Jo Cox, near the scene where she was killed in Birstall near Leeds, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A message is seen on a floral tribute left near the scene of the murder of Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tributes to Labour Party MP Jo Cox are placed on her houseboat in Wapping in London, Britain June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
