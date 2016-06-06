Mourning Muhammad Ali

A red bike hangs as a memorial over the entrance to the old Columbia Auditorium, now Spaulding University, where Muhammad Ali's red bike was stolen at age 12 and led to him meeting Louisville Police Officer Joe Martin and learning to box at Martin's...more

A red bike hangs as a memorial over the entrance to the old Columbia Auditorium, now Spaulding University, where Muhammad Ali's red bike was stolen at age 12 and led to him meeting Louisville Police Officer Joe Martin and learning to box at Martin's gym in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II

