Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 3, 2015 | 8:45pm IST

Mourning Nemtsov

A visitor holds flowers and a book "Confessions of the Rebel" by Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov while waiting to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A visitor holds flowers and a book "Confessions of the Rebel" by Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov while waiting to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A visitor holds flowers and a book "Confessions of the Rebel" by Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov while waiting to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 17
Mourners surround a coffin as they attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Mourners surround a coffin as they attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Mourners surround a coffin as they attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 17
Zhanna, daughter of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, reacts during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Zhanna, daughter of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, reacts during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Zhanna, daughter of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, reacts during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
3 / 17
Mourners, including Mikhail Kasyanov (L), an opposition leader and former Russian prime minister, lay flowers at the grave of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Mourners, including Mikhail Kasyanov (L), an opposition leader and former Russian prime minister, lay flowers at the grave of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Mourners, including Mikhail Kasyanov (L), an opposition leader and former Russian prime minister, lay flowers at the grave of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 17
People stand in line to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, with vehicles driving along a road in the foreground, in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People stand in line to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, with vehicles driving along a road in the foreground, in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
People stand in line to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, with vehicles driving along a road in the foreground, in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 17
People place lit candles on the ground as they gather to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People place lit candles on the ground as they gather to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
People place lit candles on the ground as they gather to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 17
A man reacts as he waits to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man reacts as he waits to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A man reacts as he waits to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 17
Pallbearers carry the coffin with the body of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov during a memorial service before the funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pallbearers carry the coffin with the body of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov during a memorial service before the funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin with the body of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov during a memorial service before the funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
8 / 17
People hold flags and posters during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, near St. Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People hold flags and posters during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, near St. Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
People hold flags and posters during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, near St. Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
9 / 17
Former partner of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, Yekaterina Odintsova (2nd L), their children Anton (R) and Dina, and his mother Dina Eidman (2nd R) attend his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Former partner of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, Yekaterina Odintsova (2nd L), their children Anton (R) and Dina, and his mother Dina Eidman (2nd R) attend his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Former partner of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, Yekaterina Odintsova (2nd L), their children Anton (R) and Dina, and his mother Dina Eidman (2nd R) attend his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 17
People stand in a line to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People stand in a line to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
People stand in a line to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 17
A couple embraces during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A couple embraces during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A couple embraces during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 17
People attend a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central St. Petersburg, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

People attend a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central St. Petersburg, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
People attend a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central St. Petersburg, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
Close
13 / 17
A man waves Russian national flag during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A man waves Russian national flag during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A man waves Russian national flag during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
14 / 17
People hold posters during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People hold posters during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
People hold posters during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
15 / 17
People lay down flowers at the site, where Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov was murdered on Friday night, during a march to commemorate him in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

People lay down flowers at the site, where Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov was murdered on Friday night, during a march to commemorate him in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
People lay down flowers at the site, where Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov was murdered on Friday night, during a march to commemorate him in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
16 / 17
A woman holds a candle as she attends a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. The signs read, "No words". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman holds a candle as she attends a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. The signs read, "No words". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A woman holds a candle as she attends a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. The signs read, "No words". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Capturing Boko Haram

Capturing Boko Haram

Next Slideshows

Capturing Boko Haram

Capturing Boko Haram

Niger, Cameroon and Chad have launched a regional military campaign to help Nigeria defeat the Boko Haram insurgency.

03 Mar 2015
Pictures of the month: February

Pictures of the month: February

Our top photos from the past month.

03 Mar 2015
The world's richest

The world's richest

The richest people in the world, according to Forbes.

03 Mar 2015
Front line against Islamic State

Front line against Islamic State

Iraq's armed forces, backed by Shi'ite militia, attack Islamic State strongholds north of Baghdad.

03 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast