Mourning Philip Seymour Hoffman
A photo of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is pictured as part of a makeshift memorial in front of his apartment building in New York, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Medical examiners remove the body of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman from his apartment building after he was found dead in New York, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A memorial for movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is displayed in front of his apartment building in New York, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Police officers stand in front of a Medical Examiners vehicle as they remove the body of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman outside the apartment building where he was found dead in Manhattan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Taggart
Flowers are displayed as police officers stand in the lobby of the apartment building where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, February 2, 2014. . REUTERS/John Taggart
A police officer stands outside the apartment building where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Taggart
A portrait and flowers in memory of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is displayed outside Philip Marie Restaurant and bar on Hudson Street in Manhattan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Taggart
A man mourns in front of flowers placed in memory of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman outside the apartment where Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Taggart
A crowd gathers near the apartment of movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman after he was found dead in New York, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Two men embrace near the apartment where movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in New York, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An NYPD Crime Scene investigator comes out from the apartment where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, New York February 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Taggart
A woman who declined to give her name and said she was friends and working on a project with movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman holds her head as she stands across the street from the apartment where they found the celebrity dead in New York February...more
A crowd gathers outside the apartment where movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in New York February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A neighbour takes a picture with his mobile phone outside the apartment where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Taggart
Police officers stand outside the apartment of movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman after he was found dead in New York February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Police stand outside the apartment where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, New York February 2, 2014. Award-winning actor Hoffman was found dead in his New York City apartment on Sunday of an apparent drug overdose, according...more
A woman sits in her window as she watches police outside the apartment of movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman after he was found dead in New York February 2, 2014. Award-winning actor Hoffman was found dead in his New York City apartment on Sunday of...more
Police officers stand outside the apartment where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, New York February 2, 2014. Actor Hoffman, who won an Academy Award for the film "Capote", was found dead in his New York City apartment on...more
Members of the media stand outside the apartment of movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman after he was found dead in New York February 2, 2014. Award-winning actor Hoffman was found dead in his New York City apartment on Sunday of an apparent drug...more
Police stand outside the apartment where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, New York February 2, 2014. Award-winning actor Hoffman was found dead in his New York City apartment on Sunday of an apparent drug overdose, according...more
