Mourning Shimon Peres
A man carries a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres near the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres is seen inside a hearse as it is transferred from Tzrifim army base to Jerusalem, near Ramle, Israel. REUTERS/Yossi Zeliger
Israeli member of parliament Yisrael Eichler prays besides the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli youth scouts hold Israeli flags as they pay their last respects to former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man takes a photograph of a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Former President Bill Clinton stands next to the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman lights a candle next to a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres placed at the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Flowers are seen on the ground at the entrance to the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel, hours after former Israeli President Shimon Peres died. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen...more
A man looks on a screen displaying a picture of former Israeli President Shimon Peres in a hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Israeli member of parliament Mickey Levy (3rd R) stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli man lays a wreath near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as a woman photographs nearby, as Peres lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman stands next to Israeli flags lowered to half mast near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
