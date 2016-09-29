Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 29, 2016 | 5:30pm IST

Mourning Shimon Peres

A man carries a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres near the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A man carries a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres near the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A man carries a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres near the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 14
The coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres is seen inside a hearse as it is transferred from Tzrifim army base to Jerusalem, near Ramle, Israel. REUTERS/Yossi Zeliger

The coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres is seen inside a hearse as it is transferred from Tzrifim army base to Jerusalem, near Ramle, Israel. REUTERS/Yossi Zeliger

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
The coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres is seen inside a hearse as it is transferred from Tzrifim army base to Jerusalem, near Ramle, Israel. REUTERS/Yossi Zeliger
Close
2 / 14
Israeli member of parliament Yisrael Eichler prays besides the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli member of parliament Yisrael Eichler prays besides the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Israeli member of parliament Yisrael Eichler prays besides the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 14
Israeli youth scouts hold Israeli flags as they pay their last respects to former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youth scouts hold Israeli flags as they pay their last respects to former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Israeli youth scouts hold Israeli flags as they pay their last respects to former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 14
A man takes a photograph of a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A man takes a photograph of a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A man takes a photograph of a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 14
Former President Bill Clinton stands next to the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Former President Bill Clinton stands next to the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Former President Bill Clinton stands next to the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 14
A woman lights a candle next to a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres placed at the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman lights a candle next to a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres placed at the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A woman lights a candle next to a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres placed at the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 14
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 14
Flowers are seen on the ground at the entrance to the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel, hours after former Israeli President Shimon Peres died. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Flowers are seen on the ground at the entrance to the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel, hours after former Israeli President Shimon Peres died. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Flowers are seen on the ground at the entrance to the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel, hours after former Israeli President Shimon Peres died. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 14
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
10 / 14
A man looks on a screen displaying a picture of former Israeli President Shimon Peres in a hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

A man looks on a screen displaying a picture of former Israeli President Shimon Peres in a hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A man looks on a screen displaying a picture of former Israeli President Shimon Peres in a hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 14
Israeli member of parliament Mickey Levy (3rd R) stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli member of parliament Mickey Levy (3rd R) stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Israeli member of parliament Mickey Levy (3rd R) stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 14
An Israeli man lays a wreath near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as a woman photographs nearby, as Peres lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli man lays a wreath near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as a woman photographs nearby, as Peres lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
An Israeli man lays a wreath near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as a woman photographs nearby, as Peres lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 14
A woman stands next to Israeli flags lowered to half mast near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman stands next to Israeli flags lowered to half mast near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A woman stands next to Israeli flags lowered to half mast near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Siege of Aleppo

Siege of Aleppo

Next Slideshows

Siege of Aleppo

Siege of Aleppo

Syrian government forces launch fierce air strikes and a ground assault on Syria's biggest city, killing off any hopes of reviving a ceasefire.

28 Sep 2016
Remembering MH17

Remembering MH17

The Malaysian airliner shot down in eastern Ukraine was hit by a Russian-made Buk missile launched from rebel-held territory, according to international...

28 Sep 2016
Fleeing the Barrio 18 gang in El Salvador

Fleeing the Barrio 18 gang in El Salvador

About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from Barrio 18 gang members.

28 Sep 2016
Shimon Peres: 1923 - 2016

Shimon Peres: 1923 - 2016

Israel's most eminent elder statesman was part of almost every major development from the country's founding.

28 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast