Mourning Singapore's founding father
Guards lower the presidential standard of Singapore to half-mast at the Istana after the passing of former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, modern Singapore's founding father, died on Monday, aged 91. REUTERS/Lee Hsien...more
The Guard of honor drapes Singapore's national flag over the coffin of Lee Kuan Yew in the Istana before he is conveyed to the Parliament House where he will lie in state until Saturday, in Singapore March 25, 2015. Lee's coffin was taken by gun...more
A woman cries as she pays her respects. Thousands of Singaporeans queued on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Lee Kuan Yew, who lay in state at Parliament House, waiting for up to eight hours in stifling tropical heat to view his body....more
A vigil guard stands by the coffin at the Parliament House. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching pay their respects to his father. The elder Lee is credited with transforming the city-state from a British colonial outpost into one of the world's wealthiest nations on a per capita...more
A man weeps as he reads the tributes to Lee Kuan Yew outside the Istana. Chants of "Lee Kuan Yew" rang out among the crowd as the carriage entered the colonnaded Parliament House in the heart of the city-state's business district. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they queue to pay their respects. In a sight rarely seen in Singapore - where public gatherings are tightly controlled - thousands of people stood in lines stretching over a few kilometers...more
Former Singapore Airlines stewardess Jenny Angie Fleming, 56, shows a photo of her standing next to Lee Kuan Yew and his late wife Kwa Geok Choo, after offering her tribute outside the Istana. Due to the overwhelming response by mourners, the...more
The Guard of Honour carry the casket of Lee Kuan Yew. His casket, wrapped in the Singaporean flag, was brought from the Istana palace, where the Singapore prime minister's office is located and the Lee family held a private wake for the last two...more
A woman and her daughters cry as they mourn Lee Kuan Yew, at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital. Coaches ferried students and their teachers to Parliament House, and many employers, including multinational companies, allowed...more
A Guard of Honour slow marches as the gun carriage leaves the Istana grounds. REUTERS/Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore/Handout
People bow as they pay their respects at Tanjong Pagar community club, in the constituency which Lee represented as Member of Parliament since 1955. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman in a wheelchair pays her respects. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman and her daughters speak to the media as they mourn at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman takes photos of cards placed at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man bows as he pays his respects at Tanjong Pagar community club, in Lee Kuan Yew's constituency. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man reads tributes to Lee Kuan Yew at the Singapore General Hospital. REUTERS/Timothy Sim
A get well message, penned by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for his father Lee Kuan Yew, is pictured at Tanjong Pagar community club. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman reads a newspaper bearing the image of Lee Kuan Yew, at Raffles Place. REUTERS/Timothy Sim
A card for Lee Kuan Yew lies at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital. REUTERS/Edgar Su
