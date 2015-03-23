Mourning Singapore's founding father
A woman takes photos of cards for former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, placed at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, Singapore's first prime minister and architect of the tiny Southeast...more
The state flag is pictured at half-mast at the Parliament building in Singapore March 23, 2015. In his lifetime, Lee drew praise for his market-friendly policies, but also criticism at home and abroad for his strict controls over the press, public...more
A woman in a wheelchair pays respects to the late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at a memorial site in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee had receded from public and political life over the past few years, but was still seen as an influential figure...more
A man reads tributes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. Lee died at age 91, triggering a flood of tributes to the man who oversaw the tiny city-state's rapid rise from a British...more
A man bows as he pays his respects to late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at Tanjong Pagar community club, in the constituency which Lee represented as Member of Parliament since 1955, in Singapore March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman cries as she leaves a well-wishing corner for Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim
People take pictures of tributes and well-wishes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim
A woman reads a newspaper bearing the image of Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at Raffles Place in Singapore, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim
A man reads tributes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim
A get well message, penned by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for his father Lee Kuan Yew, is pictured at Tanjong Pagar community club in Singapore, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman and her daughters cry as they mourn the passing of former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A card for Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew lies at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
