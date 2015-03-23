Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 23, 2015 | 6:30pm IST

Mourning Singapore's founding father

A woman takes photos of cards for former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, placed at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, Singapore's first prime minister and architect of the tiny Southeast Asian city-state's rapid rise from British tropical outpost to global trade and financial centre, died at age 91, the Prime Minister's Office said. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman takes photos of cards for former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, placed at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, Singapore's first prime minister and architect of the tiny Southeast...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A woman takes photos of cards for former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, placed at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, Singapore's first prime minister and architect of the tiny Southeast Asian city-state's rapid rise from British tropical outpost to global trade and financial centre, died at age 91, the Prime Minister's Office said. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
1 / 12
The state flag is pictured at half-mast at the Parliament building in Singapore March 23, 2015. In his lifetime, Lee drew praise for his market-friendly policies, but also criticism at home and abroad for his strict controls over the press, public protest and political opponents. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

The state flag is pictured at half-mast at the Parliament building in Singapore March 23, 2015. In his lifetime, Lee drew praise for his market-friendly policies, but also criticism at home and abroad for his strict controls over the press, public...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
The state flag is pictured at half-mast at the Parliament building in Singapore March 23, 2015. In his lifetime, Lee drew praise for his market-friendly policies, but also criticism at home and abroad for his strict controls over the press, public protest and political opponents. REUTERS/Timothy Sim
Close
2 / 12
A woman in a wheelchair pays respects to the late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at a memorial site in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee had receded from public and political life over the past few years, but was still seen as an influential figure in the government of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, his eldest son. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman in a wheelchair pays respects to the late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at a memorial site in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee had receded from public and political life over the past few years, but was still seen as an influential figure...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A woman in a wheelchair pays respects to the late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at a memorial site in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee had receded from public and political life over the past few years, but was still seen as an influential figure in the government of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, his eldest son. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 12
A man reads tributes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. Lee died at age 91, triggering a flood of tributes to the man who oversaw the tiny city-state's rapid rise from a British colonial backwater to a global trade and financial center. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

A man reads tributes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. Lee died at age 91, triggering a flood of tributes to the man who oversaw the tiny city-state's rapid rise from a British...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A man reads tributes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. Lee died at age 91, triggering a flood of tributes to the man who oversaw the tiny city-state's rapid rise from a British colonial backwater to a global trade and financial center. REUTERS/Timothy Sim
Close
4 / 12
A man bows as he pays his respects to late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at Tanjong Pagar community club, in the constituency which Lee represented as Member of Parliament since 1955, in Singapore March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A man bows as he pays his respects to late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at Tanjong Pagar community club, in the constituency which Lee represented as Member of Parliament since 1955, in Singapore March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A man bows as he pays his respects to late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at Tanjong Pagar community club, in the constituency which Lee represented as Member of Parliament since 1955, in Singapore March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
5 / 12
A woman cries as she leaves a well-wishing corner for Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

A woman cries as she leaves a well-wishing corner for Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A woman cries as she leaves a well-wishing corner for Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim
Close
6 / 12
People take pictures of tributes and well-wishes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

People take pictures of tributes and well-wishes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
People take pictures of tributes and well-wishes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim
Close
7 / 12
A woman reads a newspaper bearing the image of Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at Raffles Place in Singapore, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

A woman reads a newspaper bearing the image of Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at Raffles Place in Singapore, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A woman reads a newspaper bearing the image of Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at Raffles Place in Singapore, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim
Close
8 / 12
A man reads tributes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

A man reads tributes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A man reads tributes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim
Close
9 / 12
A get well message, penned by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for his father Lee Kuan Yew, is pictured at Tanjong Pagar community club in Singapore, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A get well message, penned by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for his father Lee Kuan Yew, is pictured at Tanjong Pagar community club in Singapore, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A get well message, penned by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for his father Lee Kuan Yew, is pictured at Tanjong Pagar community club in Singapore, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
10 / 12
A woman and her daughters cry as they mourn the passing of former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman and her daughters cry as they mourn the passing of former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A woman and her daughters cry as they mourn the passing of former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
11 / 12
A card for Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew lies at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A card for Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew lies at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A card for Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew lies at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
When the water runs low

When the water runs low

Next Slideshows

When the water runs low

When the water runs low

Dwindling water in places around the world.

22 Mar 2015
Rare solar eclipse

Rare solar eclipse

A solar eclipse thrilled thousands of sky gazers on remote Arctic islands but clouds disappointed some viewers of a rare celestial show that was also partly...

21 Mar 2015
Polish militia volunteers surge

Polish militia volunteers surge

Inspired by the war in Ukraine, a growing number of Poles are joining volunteer paramilitary groups prepared to defend their homeland.

21 Mar 2015
Suicide bombers attack mosques

Suicide bombers attack mosques

Suicide bombers in the Yemeni capital Sanaa blew themselves up during noon prayers at two mosques used mainly by Shi'ite Muslims.

20 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast