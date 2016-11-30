Mourning the Chapecoense plane crash
Leandro Bastos of Chapecoense's under-15 soccer team sits inside the team's locker room at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in a plane accident that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A fan of Chapecoense soccer team and his son react at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A flower is pictured over a Chapecoense soccer team logo in tribute to their players in front of the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in the plane accident, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The Desbravador or Pioneer Monument, symbol of the city of Chapeco, is pictured with black stripes in tribute to players of Chapecoense soccer team in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team react at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in the plane accident, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team gather in the streets to pay tribute to their players in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Liverpool observe a minute's silence as respect for the victims of the Colombia plane crash before their match against Leeds United at Anfield. Reuters/Phil Noble/Livepic
A fan of Chapecoense soccer team prays at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team attend a mass at the Santo Antonio Cathedral in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team react at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Hull City and Newcastle United observe a minute's silence as respect for the victims of the Colombia plane crash before their match at the Kingston Communications Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/Livepic
