Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 21, 2016 | 7:15am IST

Mourning the Orlando victims

Omary Rodriguez mourns over the coffin of her son Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Omary Rodriguez mourns over the coffin of her son Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Omary Rodriguez mourns over the coffin of her son Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
1 / 26
The casket of Christopher Leinonen arrives at Cathedral Church of St. Luke for a funeral service in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

The casket of Christopher Leinonen arrives at Cathedral Church of St. Luke for a funeral service in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
The casket of Christopher Leinonen arrives at Cathedral Church of St. Luke for a funeral service in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 26
Lucyvette Padro (R) accompanied by family and friends attends the funeral of her son Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Lucyvette Padro (R) accompanied by family and friends attends the funeral of her son Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Lucyvette Padro (R) accompanied by family and friends attends the funeral of her son Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
3 / 26
Relatives of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez attend his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Relatives of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez attend his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Relatives of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez attend his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
4 / 26
The body of Angel Candelario lies in a coffin as family and friends mourn at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

The body of Angel Candelario lies in a coffin as family and friends mourn at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
The body of Angel Candelario lies in a coffin as family and friends mourn at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
5 / 26
A horse-drawn carriage carries the coffin of Angel Candelario during his funeral procession in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A horse-drawn carriage carries the coffin of Angel Candelario during his funeral procession in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
A horse-drawn carriage carries the coffin of Angel Candelario during his funeral procession in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
6 / 26
Family and friends attend the funeral of Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Family and friends attend the funeral of Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Family and friends attend the funeral of Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
7 / 26
Members of a school band perform during the funeral of Angel Candelario in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Members of a school band perform during the funeral of Angel Candelario in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Members of a school band perform during the funeral of Angel Candelario in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
8 / 26
Pictures and flowers are seen next to the body of Angel Candelario at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Pictures and flowers are seen next to the body of Angel Candelario at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Pictures and flowers are seen next to the body of Angel Candelario at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
9 / 26
Friends of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez mourn during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Friends of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez mourn during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Friends of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez mourn during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
10 / 26
People hug as they arrive for the funeral of Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People hug as they arrive for the funeral of Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
People hug as they arrive for the funeral of Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 26
A girl watches a woman cry outside the funeral for Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A girl watches a woman cry outside the funeral for Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
A girl watches a woman cry outside the funeral for Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 26
Lucyvette Padro kisses the face of her son Angel Candelario at his wake after he was flown in from Florida to be buried, in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Lucyvette Padro kisses the face of her son Angel Candelario at his wake after he was flown in from Florida to be buried, in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Lucyvette Padro kisses the face of her son Angel Candelario at his wake after he was flown in from Florida to be buried, in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
13 / 26
Maria De los Angeles, the mother of Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, poses for a photo with a photo of her son at her son's wake in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Maria De los Angeles, the mother of Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, poses for a photo with a photo of her son at her son's wake in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Maria De los Angeles, the mother of Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, poses for a photo with a photo of her son at her son's wake in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 26
Mourners hug as they leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners hug as they leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Mourners hug as they leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 26
Family and friends mourn at the wake for Angel Candelario as a tapestry with his image hangs on a wall in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Family and friends mourn at the wake for Angel Candelario as a tapestry with his image hangs on a wall in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Family and friends mourn at the wake for Angel Candelario as a tapestry with his image hangs on a wall in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
16 / 26
Mourners leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Mourners leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
17 / 26
A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 26
Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
19 / 26
Mourners leave a wake for Angel Candelario Padro in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners leave a wake for Angel Candelario Padro in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Mourners leave a wake for Angel Candelario Padro in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
20 / 26
Workers carry the remains of Angel Candelario Padro after it was flown in from Florida to be buried in his hometown of Guanica, at the airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Workers carry the remains of Angel Candelario Padro after it was flown in from Florida to be buried in his hometown of Guanica, at the airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Workers carry the remains of Angel Candelario Padro after it was flown in from Florida to be buried in his hometown of Guanica, at the airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
21 / 26
Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
22 / 26
A hearse carrying the casket of Kimberly Morris drives through the cemetery after her funeral in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A hearse carrying the casket of Kimberly Morris drives through the cemetery after her funeral in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A hearse carrying the casket of Kimberly Morris drives through the cemetery after her funeral in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
23 / 26
Mourners gather outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners gather outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Mourners gather outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
24 / 26
Mourners arrive at the funeral of Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mourners arrive at the funeral of Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Mourners arrive at the funeral of Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 26
Mourners arrive before the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mourners arrive before the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Mourners arrive before the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Victims of Orlando

Victims of Orlando

Next Slideshows

Victims of Orlando

Victims of Orlando

The names and faces of those killed in the attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

21 Jun 2016
Iraqi troops enter Falluja

Iraqi troops enter Falluja

The Iraqi offensive to retake the city from Islamic State enters a crucial phase.

20 Jun 2016
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from the past week.

19 Jun 2016
Vigils for Orlando

Vigils for Orlando

Memorials around the world for the victims of the Orlando attack.

18 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast