Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 31, 2017 | 7:25pm IST

Mourning the Quebec mosque attack

People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 18
A woman holds a sign reading "let's unite against hate!" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A woman holds a sign reading "let's unite against hate!" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A woman holds a sign reading "let's unite against hate!" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
2 / 18
People leave candles and flowers across from the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at a memorial made in honour of the victims of a shooting at the mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People leave candles and flowers across from the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at a memorial made in honour of the victims of a shooting at the mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
People leave candles and flowers across from the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at a memorial made in honour of the victims of a shooting at the mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
3 / 18
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (front, 2nd R) joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (front, 2nd R) joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (front, 2nd R) joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
4 / 18
A woman leaves flowers at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A woman leaves flowers at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A woman leaves flowers at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
5 / 18
People observe a moment of silence for victims in a Quebec City mosque shooting, during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

People observe a moment of silence for victims in a Quebec City mosque shooting, during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People observe a moment of silence for victims in a Quebec City mosque shooting, during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
6 / 18
A woman places a candle at a memorial site near a sign saying "no violence" and "terrorism has no religion or identity" following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A woman places a candle at a memorial site near a sign saying "no violence" and "terrorism has no religion or identity" following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A woman places a candle at a memorial site near a sign saying "no violence" and "terrorism has no religion or identity" following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
7 / 18
A woman becomes emotional during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A woman becomes emotional during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A woman becomes emotional during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
8 / 18
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
9 / 18
A woman holds a sign reading "everyone united / love will conquer" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A woman holds a sign reading "everyone united / love will conquer" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A woman holds a sign reading "everyone united / love will conquer" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
10 / 18
People pay respects at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People pay respects at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
People pay respects at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
11 / 18
People bring flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

People bring flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People bring flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
12 / 18
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
13 / 18
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
14 / 18
A sign and flowers are seen left outside The Islamic Center of New York on Manhattan's upper east side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A sign and flowers are seen left outside The Islamic Center of New York on Manhattan's upper east side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A sign and flowers are seen left outside The Islamic Center of New York on Manhattan's upper east side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 18
People hold signs during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. A sign (R) reads "education is the response to intolerance and violence." REUTERS/Dario Ayala

People hold signs during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. A sign (R) reads "education is the response to intolerance and violence." REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
People hold signs during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. A sign (R) reads "education is the response to intolerance and violence." REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
16 / 18
A man screams as people hold a sign during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A man screams as people hold a sign during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A man screams as people hold a sign during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
17 / 18
The flag of the city of Montreal flies over a crowd as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

The flag of the city of Montreal flies over a crowd as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The flag of the city of Montreal flies over a crowd as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Aleppo after the siege

Aleppo after the siege

Next Slideshows

Aleppo after the siege

Aleppo after the siege

Scenes from Aleppo, a month after the Syrian army took full control of the city from rebel groups.

31 Jan 2017
Historic wildfires in Chile

Historic wildfires in Chile

The worst wildfires in Chile's modern history have burnt more than 250,000 hectares of land.

31 Jan 2017
Protests erupt over Trump's travel ban

Protests erupt over Trump's travel ban

President Donald Trump fought back amid growing international criticism, outrage from civil rights activists and legal challenges over his order for a halt on...

31 Jan 2017
Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque

Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque

Six people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, police said.

30 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast