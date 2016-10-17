Edition:
Mourning the Thai king

A boy carries a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while he lines up to pay respect at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy carries a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while he lines up to pay respect at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A boy carries a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while he lines up to pay respect at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Mourners gather in the rain outside the Grand Palace as they wait to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Mourners gather in the rain outside the Grand Palace as they wait to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Mourners gather in the rain outside the Grand Palace as they wait to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A family offers condolences for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A family offers condolences for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
A family offers condolences for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Neon-light advertisements are switched off following the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Soi Cowboy red-light area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Neon-light advertisements are switched off following the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Soi Cowboy red-light area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Neon-light advertisements are switched off following the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Soi Cowboy red-light area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A mourner cries as she pays her respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A mourner cries as she pays her respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
A mourner cries as she pays her respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai art student paints a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Silpakorn University in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Thai art student paints a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Silpakorn University in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A Thai art student paints a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Silpakorn University in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are pictured at a shop in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are pictured at a shop in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are pictured at a shop in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Mourners wait in line to pay their respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Mourners wait in line to pay their respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Mourners wait in line to pay their respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks prepare a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for a ritual ceremony to offer condolences for the king at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Buddhist monks prepare a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for a ritual ceremony to offer condolences for the king at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Buddhist monks prepare a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for a ritual ceremony to offer condolences for the king at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mourners line up to enter the Grand Palace to pay respect to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Mourners line up to enter the Grand Palace to pay respect to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Mourners line up to enter the Grand Palace to pay respect to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A mourner cries as she pays respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A mourner cries as she pays respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
A mourner cries as she pays respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People display portraits of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thai baht notes as they wait on the roadside while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People display portraits of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thai baht notes as they wait on the roadside while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
People display portraits of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thai baht notes as they wait on the roadside while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A motorcade carrying the body of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej makes its way from the hospital to the the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Dailynews/via REUTERS

A motorcade carrying the body of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej makes its way from the hospital to the the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Dailynews/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A motorcade carrying the body of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej makes its way from the hospital to the the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Dailynews/via REUTERS
People weep for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait on the roadside while his body is moved from Siriraj hospital, where he died, to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People weep for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait on the roadside while his body is moved from Siriraj hospital, where he died, to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
People weep for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait on the roadside while his body is moved from Siriraj hospital, where he died, to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman cries as she waits on the roadside while the body of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A woman cries as she waits on the roadside while the body of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A woman cries as she waits on the roadside while the body of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Mourners leave the procession route of a motorcade carrying the body of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Mourners leave the procession route of a motorcade carrying the body of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Mourners leave the procession route of a motorcade carrying the body of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A mourner holds a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A mourner holds a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A mourner holds a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A military personnel shops for portraits of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, following his passing in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A military personnel shops for portraits of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, following his passing in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A military personnel shops for portraits of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, following his passing in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A woman cries before an announcement that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman cries before an announcement that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A woman cries before an announcement that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People weep after an announcement that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People weep after an announcement that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People weep after an announcement that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A well-wisher cries as she holds up a portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A well-wisher cries as she holds up a portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A well-wisher cries as she holds up a portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
People weep after an announcement that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People weep after an announcement that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People weep after an announcement that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
