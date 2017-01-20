Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 20, 2017 | 6:40am IST

Mr. Trump goes to Washington

President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
People move boxes during Obama's last full day at the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. looks at his daughter Kai Madison as she takes a picture during the Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump and his wife Melania take part in a concert at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Supporters of Donald Trump attend an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Rob Cortis of Detroit, Michigan drives his modified Trump Unity Bridge trailer through downtown Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Donald Trump Jr., his wife Vanessa, brother Eric and his wife Lara arrive with their families aboard the U.S. Air Force jet with Trump for his inauguration, at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Ivanka Trump holds her son Joseph after arriving with her father at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. arrives ahead of the inauguration with his father aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A woman (R) walking with Donald Trump Jr.'s family, including his wife Vanessa and their children, carries an Air Force One toy set as they arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their family arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Jared Kushner holds a toy plane and his daughter's hand as they arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Trump's son Barron Trump arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive aboard a U.S. Air Force. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump's sister Maryanne Trump Barry arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Supporters wait on the street outside as Donald Trump delivers remarks at a luncheon with his cabinet members and congressional leaders inside Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump introduces his wife Melania with a kiss before delivering his remarks at a luncheon with his cabinet members and congressional leaders. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A member of an ordinance disposal team responds to a suspicious package as a woman cleans a table near 14th and Eye Streets NW in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump asks his wife Melania to say a few words at a luncheon. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, smiles as Trump mentions her in his remarks at a luncheon. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, Representative Tom Price, gives a thumbs-up. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
The President's Own Marine Band rehearses for the inauguration. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
