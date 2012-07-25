Mrs. Kim Jong-un
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. Kim Jong-un has married, state media say, putting an end to...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. Kim Jong-un has married, state media say, putting an end to speculation over the relationship with a woman seen at his side recently. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, identified by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, identified by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un applauds during a demonstration performance by the newly formed Moranbong band in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA July 9, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un applauds during a demonstration performance by the newly formed Moranbong band in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA July 9, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, who was named by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his wife, who was named by the state broadcaster as Ri Sol-ju, visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
