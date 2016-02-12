Mrs. Trump
Melania Trump attends the J Mendel Spring Collections 2007 show during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Melania Knavs poses for a picture in Ljubljana, Slovenia, March 1987. REUTERS/Stane Jerko
Donald Trump and friend Melania Knauss arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode I: "The Phantom Menace," May 16, 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Donald Trump's new bride, Slovenian model Melania Knauss, waves as they leave the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church after their wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2005. REUTERS/Gary I Rothstein
Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at the Rush Philanthropic Foundation party to honor Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs for his efforts to support public education and dedication to youth and social activism, at Trumps Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, March...more
Donald and Melania Trump pose for photographers after arriving for the premiere of "War of the Worlds," at the Zigfield Theatre in New York, June 23, 2005. REUTERS/Chip East
Donald Trump and his wife Melania watch the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day in Miami, December 25, 2005. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Donald Trump poses with his wife and children Donald Trump Jr.(L), Tiffany Trump (2nd L), Melania (2nd R) and daughter Ivanka at the party following the live telecast of the finale of season five of The Apprentice in Los Angeles, June 5, 2006....more
Donald Trump stands next to his wife Melania and their son Barron before he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Donald Trump gets kissed by his wife Melania and model Heidi Klum at a party to introduce The Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai in New York, June 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion," in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Donald Trump, his wife Melania and Michael Douglas talk at the front row of the Michael Kors Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Knauss arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of, "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Melania arrives at her seat in the stands to watch an evening match during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive for the 40th Anniversary Saturday Night Live broadcast in New York, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Melania Trump, the wife of real estate developer Donald Trump, attends a news conference in New York May 1, 2014. New Jersey's Trump National Golf Club, a course owned by Trump, will host the 2022 PGA Championship. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump acknowledges supporters next to his wife, Melania, before formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. The Trump family from L; Eric Trump and his wife Lara, Donald Trump,...more
Donald Trump speaks as his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka listen at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump sits with his wife Melania, awaiting the Iowa caucuses to begin at St Francis of Assisi church in West Des Moines, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Republican U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump waits to come into the spin room with his wife Melania after the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire...more
