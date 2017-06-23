MS-13 gang members behind bars
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang members are escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang member is escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Pedro Benjamin Rivas Zelaya, one of the top leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha, is presented to members of the media after his arrest in Guatemala in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
