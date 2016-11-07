MTV Europe Awards
Bebe Rexha performs on stage. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Afrojack and Fais perform on stage. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Rock band DNCE perform. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bruno Mars performs on stage. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Zara Larsson performs. REUTERS/Yves Herman
OneRepublic performs. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Zara Larsson performs. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Host Bebe Rexha opens the show. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bebe Rexha performs. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Green Day performs. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bebe Rexha performs. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actor Jaden Smith presents an award. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The Weekend poses with his trophy. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Shawn Mendes and Zara Larsson pose with their trophies. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Green Day accept their Global Icon Award from actor Idris Elba. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Host Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Singer Charli XCX. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Actress Nina Dobrev. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Stefanie Giesinger. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Singer Tallia Storm. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Model Jourdan Dunn. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Singer Anne-Marie. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Zara Larsson. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Bibi Zhou. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Deepika Padukone. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Chloe Ferry. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
(L to R) MTV influencers Eleanor Calder, Monica Geuze, Sandra Lambeck, Betty Autier and Sonya Esmans. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
