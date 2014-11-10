MTV Europe Awards
Enrique Iglesias performs.
Host of the show Nicki Minaj performs.
Singer Ariana Grande performs.
Singer Kiesza performs.
Biffy Clyro and Slash perform.
Actress Jena Malone and model Jordan Dunn.
U2 perform.
Singer Ed Sheeran performs.
Singer Ariana Grande performs.
Best Female singer Ariana Grande, actor David Hasselhoff and the Bella Twins on stage.
Host of the show Nicki Minaj performs.
Model Jourdan Dunn arrives.
Singer BiBi Zhou reacts on stage after receiving her award.
Host of the show Nicki Minaj performs.
Best World Stage award winner, Singer Enrique Iglesias, poses.
Singer Kiesza performs.
Actor David Hasselhoff kisses his wife Hayley Roberts.
Singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage.
Charli XCX performs.
Best Worldwide Act award winner, Singer BiBi Zhou.
Singer Enrique Iglesias performs.
Singers The Bella Twins pose after performing.
Singer Redfoo, from the band LMFAO, performs as he presents an award.
Singer Enrique Iglesias performs.
Singer Ariana Grande performs.
Charli XCX performs.
Ozzy Osbourne poses with his Global Icon award.
Jena Malone and model Jordan Dunn.
Singer Kiesza poses after performing.
Singer Ariana Grande performs.
Actor David Hasselhoff and his wife Hayley Roberts arrive.
Singer Emeli Sande arrives.
Sharon Osbourne poses.
Singer, dancer and model Alesha Dixon arrives.
Singer Kiesza arrives.
Tallia Storm arrives.
Singers The Bella Twins arrive.
Singer Labyrinth arrives.
Singer Jess Glynne arrives.
Charli XCX arrives.
Singer Ed Sheeran performs.
Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher of band Royal Blood perform.
