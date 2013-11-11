Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 11, 2013 | 6:25pm IST

MTV Europe Awards

<p>Miley Cyrus walks on stage during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Katy Perry performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Will Ferrell, appearing as movie character Ron Burgundy, stands in front of rock band Kings of Leon during arrivals at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus walks on stage during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus smokes on stage after receiving the Best Video award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus smokes on stage after receiving the Best Video award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Katy Perry reacts after receiving the Best Female award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Redfoo, also known as Stefan Gordy of the band LMFAO performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Katy Perry arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Iggy Azalea poses as she arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus walks on stage during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Katy Perry performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Redfoo, also known as Stefan Gordy of the band LMFAO performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Rita Ora poses as she arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Chris Lee reacts after receiving the Worldwide Act award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Model Louise Roe arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus smokes on stage after receiving the Best Video award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus smokes on stage after receiving the Best Video award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

