MTV Europe red carpet
Fifth Harmony. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
U.S. model Hailey Baldwin. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Scottish singer Tallia Storm. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Australian group Nervo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Charli XCX. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Duran Duran. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Eric Nally (L) with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Heiress Elettra Lamborghini. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
British singer James Bay. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Amanda Cerny. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Afrojack. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
British singer Jess Glynne. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Philippe Dauman, Viacom President and CEO, poses with his wife Deborah Ross. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Twenty One Pilots. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fans wait on the red carpet. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Rapper Sway. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
DJ and producer R3wire. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Irish presenter Laura Whitmore. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Next Slideshows
Celebrity style: Beyonce
A look at the fashion and style of singer Beyonce.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Oscar hosts
The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.
The future is now
"Back to the Future" fans celebrate October 21, 2015, the day Marty McFly travels to in the 1989 movie.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.