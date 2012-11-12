Edition:
MTV European Music Awards

<p>Taylor Swift poses with her Best Female, Best Live and Best Look awards backstage during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. Swift made up for disappointment at the Country Music Association awards with three prizes on Sunday at the MTV Europe Music Awards, one of the biggest nights in pop outside the United States. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Taylor Swift poses with her Best Female, Best Live and Best Look awards backstage during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. Swift made up for disappointment at the Country Music Association awards with three prizes on Sunday at the MTV Europe Music Awards, one of the biggest nights in pop outside the United States. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen poses with her Best Song and Best Push awards backstage at the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen poses with her Best Song and Best Push awards backstage at the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p> David Hasselhoff watches as South Korean singer Psy celebrates with the 'Best Video' trophy during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

David Hasselhoff watches as South Korean singer Psy celebrates with the 'Best Video' trophy during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Rapper Pitbull performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Rapper Pitbull performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Taylor Swift performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Taylor Swift performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>South Korean singer PSY performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

South Korean singer PSY performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Alicia Keys performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Alicia Keys performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Taylor Swift acknowledges fans as she accepts the 'Best Live' trophy during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Taylor Swift acknowledges fans as she accepts the 'Best Live' trophy during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Members of Jonas Brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin hold the Worldwide Act award for Chinese singer Han Geng (not seen) during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Members of Jonas Brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin hold the Worldwide Act award for Chinese singer Han Geng (not seen) during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>German model and host Heidi Klum (C) appears on stage during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

German model and host Heidi Klum (C) appears on stage during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Taylor Swift celebrates with the 'Best Look' trophy during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Taylor Swift celebrates with the 'Best Look' trophy during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Alicia Keys accepts the Global Icon award on behalf of late singer and actress Whitney Houston during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Alicia Keys accepts the Global Icon award on behalf of late singer and actress Whitney Houston during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Singer Rita Ora arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Singer Rita Ora arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>Pixie Geldof arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Pixie Geldof arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>American singer Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

American singer Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>Swedish singer Loreen arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Swedish singer Loreen arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>German model and television host Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

German model and television host Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>American singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

American singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>British singer Rita Ora poses backstage during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

British singer Rita Ora poses backstage during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

