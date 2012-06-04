Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 4, 2012 | 7:05pm IST

MTV Movie Awards

<p>Actress Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for best on-screen dirtbag for her role in "Horrible Bosses" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for best on-screen dirtbag for her role in "Horrible Bosses" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for best on-screen dirtbag for her role in "Horrible Bosses" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 50
<p>Actress Kristen Stewart accepts the award for movie of the year for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" as presenter Jodie Foster watches at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Kristen Stewart accepts the award for movie of the year for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" as presenter Jodie Foster watches at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Kristen Stewart accepts the award for movie of the year for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" as presenter Jodie Foster watches at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 50
<p>Actor Joe Manganiello from "True Blood" takes the stage to deliver the envelope for best on-screen transformation at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Joe Manganiello from "True Blood" takes the stage to deliver the envelope for best on-screen transformation at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actor Joe Manganiello from "True Blood" takes the stage to deliver the envelope for best on-screen transformation at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 50
<p>Actress Martha MacIsaac presents the trailblazer award to Emma Stone at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Martha MacIsaac presents the trailblazer award to Emma Stone at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Martha MacIsaac presents the trailblazer award to Emma Stone at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 50
<p>Actors Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum present the award for best on-screen transformation at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum present the award for best on-screen transformation at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum present the award for best on-screen transformation at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 50
<p>Actors Gary Oldman, Christian Bale, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt take the stage to introduce a clip from "The Dark Knight Rises" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actors Gary Oldman, Christian Bale, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt take the stage to introduce a clip from "The Dark Knight Rises" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actors Gary Oldman, Christian Bale, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt take the stage to introduce a clip from "The Dark Knight Rises" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 50
<p>Actor Charlie Sheen introduces the instant cult classic film "Project X" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Charlie Sheen introduces the instant cult classic film "Project X" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actor Charlie Sheen introduces the instant cult classic film "Project X" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 50
<p>Nate Ruess of the band Fun. performs "We Are Young" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Nate Ruess of the band Fun. performs "We Are Young" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Nate Ruess of the band Fun. performs "We Are Young" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 50
<p>Mila Kunis and Mark Wahlberg present the award for best on-screen dirtbag at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Mila Kunis and Mark Wahlberg present the award for best on-screen dirtbag at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Mila Kunis and Mark Wahlberg present the award for best on-screen dirtbag at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 50
<p>Emma Watson accepts the award for best cast for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Emma Watson accepts the award for best cast for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Emma Watson accepts the award for best cast for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 50
<p>Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs "Work Hard, Play Hard" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs "Work Hard, Play Hard" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs "Work Hard, Play Hard" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 50
<p>Actors Ezra Miller, Emma Watson and Logan Lerman present the best male performance award at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actors Ezra Miller, Emma Watson and Logan Lerman present the best male performance award at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actors Ezra Miller, Emma Watson and Logan Lerman present the best male performance award at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 50
<p>Actresses Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale present the award for best cast at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actresses Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale present the award for best cast at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actresses Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale present the award for best cast at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 50
<p>Actress Charlize Theron play fights with Michael Fassbender while presenting the award for best fight at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Charlize Theron play fights with Michael Fassbender while presenting the award for best fight at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron play fights with Michael Fassbender while presenting the award for best fight at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 50
<p>Actress Jessica Biel arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Jessica Biel arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Jessica Biel arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
15 / 50
<p>Actress Elizabeth Banks poses with her award for best on-screen transformation for her role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Elizabeth Banks poses with her award for best on-screen transformation for her role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Elizabeth Banks poses with her award for best on-screen transformation for her role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
16 / 50
<p>Julianne Hough arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Julianne Hough arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Julianne Hough arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
17 / 50
<p>Singer and actress Brooke Hogan arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer and actress Brooke Hogan arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Singer and actress Brooke Hogan arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
18 / 50
<p>Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for best male performance for his role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for best male performance for his role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for best male performance for his role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 50
<p>LMFAO play with their awards for best music for "Party Rock Anthem" from the film "21 Jump Street" backstage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

LMFAO play with their awards for best music for "Party Rock Anthem" from the film "21 Jump Street" backstage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

LMFAO play with their awards for best music for "Party Rock Anthem" from the film "21 Jump Street" backstage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 50
<p>Actress Emma Stone accepts the trailblazer award at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Emma Stone accepts the trailblazer award at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Emma Stone accepts the trailblazer award at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 50
<p>Actor Andrew Garfield arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actor Andrew Garfield arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actor Andrew Garfield arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
22 / 50
<p>Elizabeth Banks accepts the award for best on-screen transformation for her role in "The Hunger Games" from actors Matthew McConaughey and Joe Manganiello at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Elizabeth Banks accepts the award for best on-screen transformation for her role in "The Hunger Games" from actors Matthew McConaughey and Joe Manganiello at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Elizabeth Banks accepts the award for best on-screen transformation for her role in "The Hunger Games" from actors Matthew McConaughey and Joe Manganiello at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 50
<p>Paris Hilton arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Paris Hilton arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Paris Hilton arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 50
<p>Actors Alexander Ludwig and Josh Hutcherson accept the award for best fight for their role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actors Alexander Ludwig and Josh Hutcherson accept the award for best fight for their role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actors Alexander Ludwig and Josh Hutcherson accept the award for best fight for their role in "The Hunger Games" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 50
<p>Actress Jodie Foster presents the award for movie of the year at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Jodie Foster presents the award for movie of the year at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Jodie Foster presents the award for movie of the year at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 50
<p>Musical group The Black Keys wear costumes at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Musical group The Black Keys wear costumes at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Musical group The Black Keys wear costumes at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
27 / 50
<p>Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and his daughter Bianca arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and his daughter Bianca arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and his daughter Bianca arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
28 / 50
<p>Actresses Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale take the stage to present the award for best cast at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actresses Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale take the stage to present the award for best cast at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actresses Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale take the stage to present the award for best cast at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 50
<p>Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
30 / 50
<p>Steven Tyler presents the MTV Generation Award to actor Johnny Depp at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Steven Tyler presents the MTV Generation Award to actor Johnny Depp at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Steven Tyler presents the MTV Generation Award to actor Johnny Depp at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
31 / 50
<p>Actress Christina Ricci arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Christina Ricci arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Christina Ricci arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
32 / 50
<p>Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs "Work Hard, Play Hard" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs "Work Hard, Play Hard" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs "Work Hard, Play Hard" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 50
<p>Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith take the stage to introduce actor Johnny Depp, recipient of the MTV Generation Award, at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith take the stage to introduce actor Johnny Depp, recipient of the MTV Generation Award, at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith take the stage to introduce actor Johnny Depp, recipient of the MTV Generation Award, at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
34 / 50
<p>Nate Ruess and the band Fun perfom "We Are Young" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Nate Ruess and the band Fun perfom "We Are Young" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Nate Ruess and the band Fun perfom "We Are Young" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
35 / 50
<p>Actress Kate Beckinsale poses backstage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Kate Beckinsale poses backstage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Kate Beckinsale poses backstage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
36 / 50
<p>Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
37 / 50
<p>Actress Eva Amurri arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Eva Amurri arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Eva Amurri arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
38 / 50
<p>Musical group Fun arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Musical group Fun arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Musical group Fun arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
39 / 50
<p>Singer Ciara arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Ciara arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Singer Ciara arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
40 / 50
<p>"Girls Gone Wild" founder Joe Francis arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

"Girls Gone Wild" founder Joe Francis arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

"Girls Gone Wild" founder Joe Francis arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
41 / 50
<p>Actors Ezra Miller, Emma Watson and Logan Lerman present the best male performance award at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actors Ezra Miller, Emma Watson and Logan Lerman present the best male performance award at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actors Ezra Miller, Emma Watson and Logan Lerman present the best male performance award at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
42 / 50
<p>Actress Shailene Woodley poses with the award for breakthrough performance for her role in "The Descendants" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Shailene Woodley poses with the award for breakthrough performance for her role in "The Descendants" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Shailene Woodley poses with the award for breakthrough performance for her role in "The Descendants" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
43 / 50
<p>Actor Charlie Sheen sits in the audience at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Charlie Sheen sits in the audience at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actor Charlie Sheen sits in the audience at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
44 / 50
<p>Janelle Monae performs "We Are Young" with Nate Ruess of the band Fun at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Janelle Monae performs "We Are Young" with Nate Ruess of the band Fun at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Janelle Monae performs "We Are Young" with Nate Ruess of the band Fun at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
45 / 50
<p>Actress Emma Watson arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Emma Watson arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Emma Watson arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
46 / 50
<p>Presenters Andy Samberg, Leighton Meester and Adam Sandler take the stage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Presenters Andy Samberg, Leighton Meester and Adam Sandler take the stage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 04, 2012

Presenters Andy Samberg, Leighton Meester and Adam Sandler take the stage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
47 / 50
<p>Actor Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actor Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actor Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
48 / 50
<p>Actress Crystal Reed poses as she arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Crystal Reed poses as she arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Crystal Reed poses as she arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
49 / 50
<p>Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, June 04, 2012

Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Miss USA crowned

Miss USA crowned

Next Slideshows

Miss USA crowned

Miss USA crowned

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo wins the Miss USA pageant.

04 Jun 2012
Armani style

Armani style

Giorgio Armani designs showcased on a Beijing catwalk.

01 Jun 2012
Celebrity birthdays in June

Celebrity birthdays in June

A look at who's turning what in the month of June.

01 Jun 2012
Celebrity style: Cynthia Nixon

Celebrity style: Cynthia Nixon

The fashion of "Sex and the City" actress Cynthia Nixon.

30 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast